ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa, OK

Driver crashes into semi after high speed chase with state troopers

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sR6B_0gRrVq7y00

CATOOSA, Okla. — A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a high speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said speeds got over 140 miles per hour as the driver in a red Mustang tried to get away from them early this morning.

Troopers said the chase initially began on I-244 in Tulsa around 1:15 a.m. after the driver didn’t stop when they attempted to pull them over for speeding.

From there, Troopers said the driver sped off toward Catoosa, eventually getting on to I-44.

They lost the car, but a short time later, they got a report of a car crashing into a semi near 165th East Ave and I-44.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found the red Mustang stuck under a semi.

The driver of the semi was not injured, troopers said. And the driver of the mustang had minor injuries.

The driver was taken into custody.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Car In Tulsa On I-244

A man is dead Sunday evening after being hit by a car on I-244 in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Troopers on the scene told News On 6 that the victim was crossing the eastbound lanes of I-244 from north to south. That's when witnesses said the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby teen dies in car crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday just past 6 p.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old Bixby girl died in a car crash. She was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer heading eastbound on US-412. The accident occurred at North South 432, about 1.7 miles east of Chouteau in Mayes County.
BIXBY, OK
News On 6

2 Injured After Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa Neighborhood

Two people are injured after leading police on a chase that ended in crash in a neighborhood Saturday night. The chase started near Osage Casino, and the driver led officers to a neighborhood near North Osage Drive and West 36th Street North. A witness on the scene, Barnabas Whitaker, told...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teen dies in Mayes County crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old girl died in a crash in Mayes County Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the teen was driving eastbound on US 412 near Chouteau when she left the road, went down an embankment and struck a bridge pillar. The girl was...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catoosa, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
ABC13 Houston

Wagoner County deputy resuscitates near-drowning child in Oklahoma

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- Local deputies saved a child after she nearly drowned at a lake in Oklahoma on June 18. Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at about 6:46 p.m. to the Wahoo Bay campground about a possible drowning. Deputy M. King and Deputy J. Lambert arrived...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Multiple agencies working to find Claremore man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mark Montgomery from Claremore has been missing for several days, according to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office. RCSO and the Claremore Police Department have been working to locate him. RCSO Major Coy Jenkins organized a search party. However, detectives have developed reason to believe Montgomery is no longer in northeastern Oklahoma and local search efforts have been suspended, according to CPD.
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Man shot in the leg in south Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in south Tulsa, police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting near a spillway at 81st and South Lewis around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the spillway is a known hangout for...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 244#Cox Media Group
news9.com

Body Recovered From Tulsa Home By Fire Crews

Update 7/2/2022 3:40 PM: The person found inside the home died by suicide, according to Tulsa authorities. It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in...
TULSA, OK
WDBO

Thieves used forklift to steal ATM in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are looking for brazen thieves they said used construction equipment to steal an ATM. Bixby Police told KOKI that a forklift was used to tear the ATM out of the ground at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Friday morning. The ATM with money...
BIXBY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help identifying mail thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On June 27 around 10:30 a.m., a man was caught on video stealing mail. He was stealing items out of a mailbox at a residence near South Peoria Avenue and East 11th Street. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Tulsa Crime...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene of a homicide in north Tulsa. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at on Norwood Ave, and police confirmed to FOX23 homicide investigators were at the scene. Investigators are on scene near N Sheridan Road and E Apache Street.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bodies found in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed two bodies have been found in downtown Tulsa Thursday morning. Tulsa police say the scene was near the railroad tracks at Greenwood Avenue and 1st Street. Tulsa police say BNSF Railways authorities are investigating. There is currently no word on...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Edison band selling fireworks ahead of 4th of July

TULSA, Okla. — The Edison Preparatory Band is selling fireworks once again. In 2021, more than $15,000 in fireworks were stolen from them, but 2022 is shaping up to be a lot different. Eric Macomber, a manger at the firework stand, said the turn out this year is very...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Creek County search warrant leads to large drug bust

A Creek County man was arrested on drug and gun charges after Creek County Sheriff Deputies served a search warrant, Sapulpa Times has learned. According to a statement from Chief Deputy Fred Clark, Creek County Deputies served a search warrant outside of the town of Depew on Thursday morning. Clark...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy