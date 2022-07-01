Radicchio makes a tasty winter salad – but you need to sow it ASAP | Alys Fowler

As regular readers will know, I’m moving to Wales . I’ve taken hard- and softwood cuttings already but am also moving my potted plants. Several vanloads later and I still haven’t made a dent. This week’s column is by way of an apology: I should have told you weeks ago to start ordering your radicchio (AKA chicory) seeds. Instead, I’m shouting manically from inside a whirlwind of potting up and packing.

The first week of July is the optimum time to sow radicchio for winter salads. Next week will be fine, if you must, but the week after that is pushing it. They are marvellous leaves for winter – unfussy and unbothered by the cold. Their flavour actually improves with all the season throws at them.

Better still, radicchio is unfazed by slugs, which may take a mouthful here and there, but quickly move on; and it doesn’t get diseases, mildews and moulds so common in winter lettuces. It is packed with nutrients, rich in vitamins K, E and C and high in antioxidants. It also improves your quality of sleep; all the chicory family plants have sedative properties, and the more bitter they are, the stronger they get. The mantra for winter leaves is: “Eat bitter for better salads.”

Italy is the land of radicchio and there are many delightful varieties, from the beautiful leaves of the red-headed types to the flowering shoots of puntarelle. Getting hold of good seed used to be a bit hit and miss, with poor or erratic germination. Until recently, that is, thanks largely to Ashley Wheeler at Trill Farm Garden in Devon, who has imported some cracking Italian varieties and kindly passed them on to Vital Seeds, which has bulked them on to the shelves. This is the best kind of seed networking: locally and sustainably grown, so that you get superfresh products.

Treviso Early SM4.10 leaves are great for salads. Photograph: Smarties.bio

Best for salads are the Treviso types, named for one of Italy’s main growing regions. ‘Treviso Early SM4.10’ has striking red leaves with a white midrib and is sweet enough for salad when young, or cooked whole when older. ‘Castelfranco SM4.18’ is excellent in salads and is so beautiful it is called the tulip of winter when the head opens up. The inner leaves take on a pale yellow colour with burgundy specks – and it’s delicious.

Finally, one of my favourites, and maybe the easiest to grow, is ‘Catalogna Gigante di Chioggia SM4.32’ , AKA the dandelion green, an open-leaf chicory that makes the best sautéed greens.

Sow radicchio in modules or seed trays for best results, and plant out to 30cm each way for large heads or 20cm for open-leaf types such as dandelion greens.