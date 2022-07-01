ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Radicchio makes a tasty winter salad – but you need to sow it ASAP | Alys Fowler

By Alys Fowler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6kre_0gRrVLCn00

As regular readers will know, I’m moving to Wales . I’ve taken hard- and softwood cuttings already but am also moving my potted plants. Several vanloads later and I still haven’t made a dent. This week’s column is by way of an apology: I should have told you weeks ago to start ordering your radicchio (AKA chicory) seeds. Instead, I’m shouting manically from inside a whirlwind of potting up and packing.

The first week of July is the optimum time to sow radicchio for winter salads. Next week will be fine, if you must, but the week after that is pushing it. They are marvellous leaves for winter – unfussy and unbothered by the cold. Their flavour actually improves with all the season throws at them.

Related: Meet mugwort, the prolific wild herb worth foraging for a treat | Alys Fowler

Better still, radicchio is unfazed by slugs, which may take a mouthful here and there, but quickly move on; and it doesn’t get diseases, mildews and moulds so common in winter lettuces. It is packed with nutrients, rich in vitamins K, E and C and high in antioxidants. It also improves your quality of sleep; all the chicory family plants have sedative properties, and the more bitter they are, the stronger they get. The mantra for winter leaves is: “Eat bitter for better salads.”

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights

Italy is the land of radicchio and there are many delightful varieties, from the beautiful leaves of the red-headed types to the flowering shoots of puntarelle. Getting hold of good seed used to be a bit hit and miss, with poor or erratic germination. Until recently, that is, thanks largely to Ashley Wheeler at Trill Farm Garden in Devon, who has imported some cracking Italian varieties and kindly passed them on to Vital Seeds, which has bulked them on to the shelves. This is the best kind of seed networking: locally and sustainably grown, so that you get superfresh products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pD0n_0gRrVLCn00
Treviso Early SM4.10 leaves are great for salads. Photograph: Smarties.bio

Best for salads are the Treviso types, named for one of Italy’s main growing regions. ‘Treviso Early SM4.10’ has striking red leaves with a white midrib and is sweet enough for salad when young, or cooked whole when older. ‘Castelfranco SM4.18’ is excellent in salads and is so beautiful it is called the tulip of winter when the head opens up. The inner leaves take on a pale yellow colour with burgundy specks – and it’s delicious.

Finally, one of my favourites, and maybe the easiest to grow, is ‘Catalogna Gigante di Chioggia SM4.32’ , AKA the dandelion green, an open-leaf chicory that makes the best sautéed greens.

Sow radicchio in modules or seed trays for best results, and plant out to 30cm each way for large heads or 20cm for open-leaf types such as dandelion greens.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Italian alps glacier collapse: search resumes for missing hikers after six killed

The search for survivors of a glacier collapse in which at least six people have died has resumed in Italy’s Dolomites region. Authorities believe as many as 15 people may still be missing after a large chunk of alpine glacier broke loose on Sunday afternoon and sent ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the Marmolada peak. Nine people were injured in the slide.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

We must not teach our children a ‘thanks for the land’ version of Australian history

As the school term winds up here in Western Australia, I’ve been thinking a lot about assemblies. I’ve spent a lot of time in schools running creative learning programs, so I’ve attended my fair share of gatherings filled with twisty kids sitting cross-legged on the floor with their teachers shushing me. There is something gorgeous in the way they peer around one another, curious about what the week’s performance will be.
AUSTRALIA
thesouthernladycooks.com

PECAN PEACH PIE

This Pecan Peach Pie is the perfect summer desert. Super easy to make and absolutely delicious with ice cream. This pie would be a wonderful addition to any gathering. We think the crumble topping really takes this pie up a notch and then you add whipped topping or ice cream and it’s perfect!
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Wheeler
The Kitchn

The 31 Best Recipes to Cook This July

School’s out, we’re a couple of weeks into summer, farmers markets and gardens are bursting with a bounty of glorious summer produce, and we’re happily settling into a season of simplified cooking. This month calls for making extra-easy, low-effort dinners; loading up on all the fresh veggies and ripe fruit; and enjoying frozen treats as often as possible.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

2-Ingredient Spinach-Artichoke Prosciutto Cups

This quick, two-ingredient appetizer is my favorite way to take a tub of store-bought spinach-artichoke dip to a whole new level. Nothing against plopping the tub on your coffee table and serving it alongside crackers or chips, but this is an elevated approach that takes not much additional effort. Line the wells of a mini-muffin tin with thinly sliced prosciutto, drop in spoonfuls of spinach-artichoke dip, and broil. The bite-sized cups are crispy, creamy perfection.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

MASTERS CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this Masters Chicken Salad Sandwich from Intentional Hospitality. Our other featured recipes include: Stain Glass Fruit Salad by Cooking with K, Buttermilk Cornbread Biscuits from Butter and Baggage and I am sharing my Patriotic Sugar Cookie Bars!. HOW DO I...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Sow#Vitamin#Radicchio#Food Drink
Fox News

Cheesy pasta with bacon and peas: Try the recipe

This "ultimate" pasta is quite the supper. "The ‘Ultimate Pasta with Bacon and Peas’ is made with no cream. Pasta water, olive oil and Parmesan cheese add the perfect touch of creaminess, accentuating the smokiness of the bacon and sweetness of the peas," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog tastefullygrace.com, noting that the addition of shallots and garlic are also a nice touch.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Life-Changing’ Frozen Treat Puts a Spin on a Beloved Summer Classic

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What is summer without a tasty s’more to snack on? Truly, summer isn’t complete with our favorite gooey snack in hand. But Giada De Laurentiis has decided to put a spin on the beloved snack: by making the hot treat a frozen one. On June 30, De Laurentiis posted a photo that instantly made us start to drool. With the mouth-watering photo, she posted the caption: “S’mores take on a whole new form in...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Eggs Benedict recipe: How to make the breakfast at home

If you're craving a traditional eggs Benedict dish for breakfast or brunch, try out this recipe from Florida-based food blogger and cookbook author, Christine Pittman. "I'm a big fan of ordering eggs Benedict when I'm out for brunch. But, I've never been a big fan of making it at home because there were too many finicky components," said Pittman, founder of COOKtheSTORY.
FLORIDA STATE
hunker.com

This Creator Upcycled Old Nightstands Into an Unrecognizable New Set

Who doesn't love a good rags-to-riches story? Upcycling old and discarded furniture to give it a second life with a little TLC is as rewarding as it gets. Plus, it's much better for the environment than always opting for new pieces. Kristen of the Instagram account @something.renewed has dedicated their...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Guardian

‘People want to get their clothes off’: naturists catch eye of UK businesses

Justine Drury did not want to upset the fishers, but her customers wanted to swim naked. “And if that’s what the people of Nottingham city want – if that’s their way of connecting with nature – then who am I to stand in their way?” said the co-owner of the WholeHealth swimming club. “But we did have to think of the fishermen. They are quite old school.”
WORLD
Mashed

Paula Deen's Husband Claims This Is The Best Tuna Salad

If Mt. Rushmore honored celebrity chefs, it's very possible that Paula Deen would be smiling down upon us. She's a part of celebrity chefdom history: After divorcing her first husband in 1989, Deen became The Bag Lady, operating a catering business from her home in Savannah, Georgia to support her family. The Bag Lady soon morphed into The Lady & Sons, an award-winning restaurant. After Deen's first two cookbooks hit bookstores, the restaurant became a foodie destination known for Southern comfort food. More cookbooks and restaurants, cookware lines, and an 11-year stint on the Food Network followed before a scandal nearly derailed Deen's career.
SAVANNAH, GA
12tomatoes.com

Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken

The filling is on another level. Stuffed chicken breasts are one of my newest favorites for the dinner table. They look (and taste) impressive, but don’t take much more work than just making plain chicken breasts. Plus, the flavor is unbeatable. These broccoli cheese stuffed chicken breasts combine the classic flavors of cheddar and broccoli for a filling and delicious dinner. Add some rice or salad on the side and you’ve got a complete meal sorted in no time.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

340K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy