ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Houseplant of the week: bird’s nest fern

By Gynelle Leon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4hPo_0gRrVJRL00
Photograph: Prick London

Why will I love it?

The luscious, wavy-edged foliage of the bird’s nest fern (Asplenium nidus) adds drama to every room and just looking at it will lift your mood – though it’s best to resist stroking its long, glossy fronds, which can grow to up to 60cm long.

Light or shade?

Bright, indirect light to light shade.

Where should I put it?

On a side table or kitchen counter.

How do I keep it alive?

This ferns thrive in warm, humid places and prefers a minimum temperature of 10C. If the humidity is too low, the fronds will develop brown tips. Maintain the humidity around it with frequent misting, or by standing the plant on a tray of wet pebbles.

Did you know …

The bird’s nest fern has many qualities besides its good looks. It is appreciated everywhere for its highly efficient air-purifying qualities. Parts of the plant have also been used in traditional medicine in India and elsewhere to treat asthma, mouth infections and sores. In Taiwan, the tender fronds are considered a culinary delicacy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Italian alps glacier collapse: search resumes for missing hikers after six killed

The search for survivors of a glacier collapse in which at least six people have died has resumed in Italy’s Dolomites region. Authorities believe as many as 15 people may still be missing after a large chunk of alpine glacier broke loose on Sunday afternoon and sent ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the Marmolada peak. Nine people were injured in the slide.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

We must not teach our children a ‘thanks for the land’ version of Australian history

As the school term winds up here in Western Australia, I’ve been thinking a lot about assemblies. I’ve spent a lot of time in schools running creative learning programs, so I’ve attended my fair share of gatherings filled with twisty kids sitting cross-legged on the floor with their teachers shushing me. There is something gorgeous in the way they peer around one another, curious about what the week’s performance will be.
AUSTRALIA
The Daily South

The Grumpy Gardener's Best Tips for Rooting Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas are one of our favorite Southern plants. Colorful, long blooming, easy to prune, and suitable to root in a wide range of plant zones, hydrangeas are ideal to use throughout your garden in beds, privacy hedges, and even in large containers on your porch. One of our favorite aspects of the hydrangea is that home gardeners have the ability to adjust the vibrant color of their plants by simply adjusting the acidity of the soil. They're also suitable for trimming and drying, as well. The Grumpy Gardener loves planting hydrangeas, but he doesn't like having to buy new plants to populate his garden.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Nest#Birds#Houseplant#Fern
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Grow Peonies in Your Garden

Peonies are one of the true joys of late spring and early summer with their exquisite, lush flowers. These perennials also are not difficult to grow in your garden and can live up to 100 years. (Yes, you read that correctly!) Popular since Victorian times, peonies are old-fashioned favorites that...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

The Best Raised Garden Beds for Your Backyard

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Raised garden beds offer a dedicated area to grow your plants and can provide better drainage, self-watering features, storage for tools, and protection from pests. Depending on the height, some can eliminate the need to bend or kneel to work in the garden.
GARDENING
hunker.com

This Creator Upcycled Old Nightstands Into an Unrecognizable New Set

Who doesn't love a good rags-to-riches story? Upcycling old and discarded furniture to give it a second life with a little TLC is as rewarding as it gets. Plus, it's much better for the environment than always opting for new pieces. Kristen of the Instagram account @something.renewed has dedicated their...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
BHG

How to Get Rid of Ants from Your Home Using Natural Remedies

According to National Geographic, there are more than 10,000 known species of ants in the world. Often confused with termites, most ants are harmless. But carpenter ants can damage wood, and ant varieties like fire ants, harvester ants, field ants, and crazy ants can bite or sting people and pets.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

‘People want to get their clothes off’: naturists catch eye of UK businesses

Justine Drury did not want to upset the fishers, but her customers wanted to swim naked. “And if that’s what the people of Nottingham city want – if that’s their way of connecting with nature – then who am I to stand in their way?” said the co-owner of the WholeHealth swimming club. “But we did have to think of the fishermen. They are quite old school.”
WORLD
pawmypets.com

Dog alerts store owners that he does not belong to couple he came in with and has been dognapped

This dog avoided his own kidnapping by alerting store owners regarding the bad purposes of the people he was with. Unless you’re Dr. Dolittle, you can not speak with animals, but they certainly know just how to communicate. An lovable five-month-old Australian shepherd that listens to the name Vango did specifically that and rescued himself from the hands of dog nappers. The clever pooch walked in a store with his dog nappers, and the four-footer cleverly alerted the store owners that something had not been right.
PETS
The Guardian

I read the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling to see what we lost. Everyone should

As one more reminder of what we’ve lost, the text of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling is unlikely to console us. Even so, I recommend downloading the pdf. In the wake of its overturning, this beautifully written document – which reads like a long form essay – is not only interesting in itself but now seems like another sign of how much has changed over the last half century, in this case for the worse.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Yes, Nato has a new vitality. But its united front could collapse when it has to deal with Russia

Most summits bill themselves as “historic” and those who attend invariably talk about “forging a new consensus”. But Nato’s Madrid summit can credibly make such claims, for there is no question that a military alliance that only a few years ago was famously dismissed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as “brain dead” has regained vitality and reaffirmed its strategic purpose.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

340K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy