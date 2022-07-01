Houseplant of the week: bird’s nest fern

Photograph: Prick London

Why will I love it?

The luscious, wavy-edged foliage of the bird’s nest fern (Asplenium nidus) adds drama to every room and just looking at it will lift your mood – though it’s best to resist stroking its long, glossy fronds, which can grow to up to 60cm long.

Light or shade?

Bright, indirect light to light shade.

Where should I put it?

On a side table or kitchen counter.

How do I keep it alive?

This ferns thrive in warm, humid places and prefers a minimum temperature of 10C. If the humidity is too low, the fronds will develop brown tips. Maintain the humidity around it with frequent misting, or by standing the plant on a tray of wet pebbles.

Did you know …

The bird’s nest fern has many qualities besides its good looks. It is appreciated everywhere for its highly efficient air-purifying qualities. Parts of the plant have also been used in traditional medicine in India and elsewhere to treat asthma, mouth infections and sores. In Taiwan, the tender fronds are considered a culinary delicacy.