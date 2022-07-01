ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for Fourth of July weekend

By Julia Marshall
 2 days ago
This Fourth of July weekend, many people may be heading out of town, or to a party to celebrate Independence Day. If you plan to be drinking at these events, it's important to have a plan for how you will get home.

In an effort to keep the roads safe, AAA has activated its Tow to Go program. Under this program, tow trucks can be dispatched to transport a would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free but only meant to be used in emergency situations as a backup plan. AAA said in a news release that individuals should not rely on the service, but instead make other plans to get home safely after drinking.

The service was activated in several states, including Wisconsin, and will be active beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, through Tuesday, July 5 and 6 a.m.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also setup a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

The program is available to both AAA members and non-members. Appointments can not be scheduled in advance and it some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get you home safely.

AAA also said Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

