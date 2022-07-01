Colin Hay Talks New Solo Record and Men at Work's Legacy
The singer-songwriter, who released his most recent album 'Now and the Evermore,' is on tour with Men at Work this...www.newsweek.com
The singer-songwriter, who released his most recent album 'Now and the Evermore,' is on tour with Men at Work this...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0