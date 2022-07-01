Biden Faces 3 Awkward Anniversaries of Things He Shouldn't Have Said
Last July, President Joe Biden made a series of inaccurate predictions on the pandemic, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and rising...www.newsweek.com
I'd say he has 50 some years of awkward anniversaries......and the number will continue as long as he keeps talking.The man is a perpetual gaffe machine.
well, the oath of office of the Presidency is the main thing he shouldn't have said
