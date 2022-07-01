ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Faces 3 Awkward Anniversaries of Things He Shouldn't Have Said

By Katherine Fung
 2 days ago
Last July, President Joe Biden made a series of inaccurate predictions on the pandemic, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and rising...

Comments / 3

Tim Bennett
2d ago

I'd say he has 50 some years of awkward anniversaries......and the number will continue as long as he keeps talking.The man is a perpetual gaffe machine.

Reply
8
TheThumper
2d ago

well, the oath of office of the Presidency is the main thing he shouldn't have said

Reply
6
Daily Mail

US families should suffer high gas prices to protect 'the liberal world order', Biden's economic advisor Brian Deese says when asked what he would say to Americans who can't afford $4.85 a gallon

Biden economic advisor Brian Deese said that Americans should 'stand firm' on paying record-high gas prices because the 'future of the liberal world order' is more important. 'What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?' the director of the National Economic Council was asked on CNN Thursday.
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s July Fourth message from last year has aged hilariously terribly

The White House’s tweet from last year’s Fourth of July hasn’t aged well. Last Independence Day, the Biden administration boasted that the cost of a 2021 cookout meal was down from 2020 by a whopping 16 cents. This was a cringeworthy, dad-joke-filled attempt to distract from the fact that inflation was already starting to surge to the highest levels in more than a decade.
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
