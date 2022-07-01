Are Banks Open on July 4th? 2022 Opening Hours for Independence Day Holiday

At the beginning of June, 55% of Americans believed that the U.S. was in an economic recession, according to a poll from The Economist and YouGov. While the U.S. wasn’t in a recession a month ago, we may be now, at least according to the latest reading from the Atlanta Fed GDPNow measure, a model from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta that tracks U.S. economic activity, and projects GDP growth in real-time. The tracker now forecasts that the U.S. economy contracted by 1% during Q2, which would officially mark a recession, which is two straight quarters of negative GDP growth.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO