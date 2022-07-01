ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County, IN

Serving Owen County Together a huge success

By Amanda York, Evening World
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEylC_0gRrUWhl00

A community-wide event to help those in need has come through in a big way, helping over 800 people in the process.

"Our second annual Serving Owen County Together event today was a great success!" Aaron LaGrange, SOCS Community Outreach Liaison, said.

According to LaGrange, over 100 volunteers helped to make the event possible.

"We directly served over 800 people with food, hygiene items, baby diapers/wipes, clothing, shoes, socks, toys, books and furniture," LaGrange continued. "At the end of the day, additional food items also went to help support many Owen County residents that use our local food banks, OV Backpack Buddies as well as the Sheriff's Department."

The sheer number of items handed it out was difficult to fathom.

"The scope of this endeavor is hard to quantify due to the size of it," LaGrange added. "We had over 30 full pallets of products plus many other items that we gave away for free to our residents from numerous organizations. With gas prices and inflation the way it is, many of our local residents are in great need of support. An event like this does just that and shows them that we care for our community and work as a team to help our residents in greatest need."

Who's ready for fair food? Owen County Fair scheduled for July 2-9.

An event of this size and scope takes numerous people and organizations to make it work.

"Special thanks to Babbs Supermarket and Garrard Chapel Food Bank for donating shopping carts, Chicago's Pizza for donating many pizzas for our volunteers to eat at lunch, For Bare Feet and Second Steps for the many hundreds of pairs of shoes and socks given, the Owen County Sheriff's Dept. for logistical help throughout the event and Spencer Owen Schools for their staff help and facility use. Thanks to the many local people that signed up to help," LaGrange said. "Last, but not least, I want to give a huge shout out to our biggest partner, Servant's Heart."

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Conservation Officers welcome new officers to District 5

GREENE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) welcomes three new officers to operational District 5. Officer Kaley McDonald will be assigned to Greene County. McDonald is a native of New Jersey who graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2013. She attended Middlesex County College, where she studied earth science and earned an Associate of Science degree in 2018.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Strange things happening in 12 Points Neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Friday night things were a bit strange in the 12 Points Neighborhood. It’s because a local spice store took a trip to the upside down. Sons’ Spice Company hosted a “Stranger Things” theme night. It was held in celebration of the release of “Stranger Things” season 4 part 2. Those […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Lagrange, IN
County
Owen County, IN
Owen County, IN
Government
WTWO/WAWV

How close is Terre Haute to getting a water park?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward. $50,000 is being awarded […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Edinburgh, IN

The city of Edinburgh, Indiana, is more than your typical travel destination. Edinburgh lies in the Bartholomew, Johnson, and Shelby counties. It’s’ the first settlement in Johnson County, sometimes referred to as the town of Edinburg earlier in its history. The town’s name may have come from Edinburgh,...
EDINBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#County Fairs#Food Banks#Toys#The Sheriff S Department#Garrard Chapel Food Bank
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Need a laugh today? Watch Plainfield PD help raccoon with head stuck in plastic bottle

PLAINFIELD — Yesterday was an interesting day for a few officers from the Plainfield Police Department. Officer Brewster of Plainfield PD found a raccoon that trapped its head inside of a plastic bottle. Luckily for the little creature, Officer Brewster was able to remove the bottle so that it could go about its adventurous day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
MyWabashValley.com

Multi-million dollar investment coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Around $50 million will be invested in downtown Terre Haute. A new eight-story Courtyard + Residence Inn will be built along with a three-floor parking garage. The project will be funded by both public and private dollars with a majority coming from the private...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Morgan County Clerk, Auditor Candidate, Killed in Wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.—The Morgan County clerk, also a candidate for county auditor, died in a wreck Saturday evening. The wreck happened on State Rd. 67, about 7:15 p.m. The 2022 Dodge pickup left the road and hit some trees, said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. The truck had been traveling where the four lane transitions into a two lane highway, though the cause of the wreck was not immediately apparent.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

407
Followers
507
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy