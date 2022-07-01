Britney Griner trial on tap in Moscow: CBS News Flash July 1, 2022
The trial for WNBA star Britney Griner began Friday, the 135th day of her detainment in...www.cbsnews.com
The trial for WNBA star Britney Griner began Friday, the 135th day of her detainment in...www.cbsnews.com
I hope you have a wonderful 4th of July weekend in prison. Maybe now would be a good time to reconsider your opinion about the United States of America 🇺🇸 🤔 In the meantime, ROT!!!
I feel bad for her but this is why we need to stop as American visiting these countries North Korea China Russia all these places we need not to visit these places Mexico stay away
I have ZERO sympathy for her, she knew what she did was illegal. She is not above the law just because she’s a basketball player….send her to siberia
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9