Britney Griner trial on tap in Moscow: CBS News Flash July 1, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial for WNBA star Britney Griner began Friday, the 135th day of her detainment in...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 9

Tao2112
1d ago

I hope you have a wonderful 4th of July weekend in prison. Maybe now would be a good time to reconsider your opinion about the United States of America 🇺🇸 🤔 In the meantime, ROT!!!

Reply
8
beatrice padilla
2d ago

I feel bad for her but this is why we need to stop as American visiting these countries North Korea China Russia all these places we need not to visit these places Mexico stay away

Reply
7
TheGhostSentinel
2d ago

I have ZERO sympathy for her, she knew what she did was illegal. She is not above the law just because she’s a basketball player….send her to siberia

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: WNBA coach slams ‘disgusting’ lack of action from government

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
BASKETBALL
MSNBC

Former Olympic coach to WNBA star Brittney Griner: ‘We know that no one wins in a Russian court.’

Brittney Griner’s former Olympic coach Dawn Staley joins Andrea Mitchell after the WNBA star appeared in a Moscow courtroom for the first day of her trial, facing up to ten years in Russian prison. “We know that no one wins in a Russian court. So we’re gonna see what the penalty is, and we’ll work from there,” says Staley. “We can handle a prisoner swap. We can handle that as the United States of America. What we can't handle is having our loved ones over in a Russian prison not knowing what's going to happen to them next."July 1, 2022.
BASKETBALL
