Detroit, MI

Ice Cream shop under fire following post claiming to exclude officers from shop

By Alex Bozarjian
 2 days ago
A local ice cream shop owner is taking some heat on social media over a situation with Detroit Police.

It all stems from a post made by the owner of "Cold Truth Soft Serve" on West Canfield near Cass.

He posted a picture of officers parked outside his store in full body armor saying he wouldn't serve them.

Detroit Police Chief James White called the post shameful and unprovoked.

The owner says he turned them away not because they are law enforcement but because their full body armor was intimidating.

DPD now wants to meet with him.

"I just want to be heard," store owner Tim Mahoney said.

Mahoney's once highly regarded cold truth soft serve store in Midtown is facing a storm of 1-star reviews.

Some customers didn't appreciate his treatment of the Detroit police officers.

"Not anti-police. We just think the militarization of the dress and the cars being blacked out, it's intimidating," Mahoney said.

The post is making its rounds online, and Chief White released a statement saying in part, "Law enforcement is a dangerous profession. Body armor provides our officers protection and is an essential part of the police uniform… it's a shameful post and apparently, unprovoked."

One customer said they understood the intentions behind the stpre owner's post.

"It's not that they're not serving police officers, it's just people coming up in full body armor might be intimidating to others," customer Hana Berishha said.

"No, I don't agree with that. They should be able to have the same rights we do, they just want ice cream just like we do," another customer adds.

And while Mahoney might lose some customers he says he stands by the post and hopes it leads to some meaningful change.

"I am vehemently against the heavy tactical gear and I want to be a part of the conversation that minimizes that," he said.

