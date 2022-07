When leaving an employer, either through retirement or a job change, people with employer-sponsored retirement plans such as 401(k)s face choices about their investments. Many roll their savings over into an individual retirement account (IRA), but there can be financial risk in this approach: Thousands of dollars in savings can be lost over time because of what may seem like modest differences in fees between funds or between types of shares within a fund.

