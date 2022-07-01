ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Harborfest to kick off Fourth of July celebrations

By Rob Way
Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Harborfest, one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the country, is set to kick off Friday at noon in Downtown Crossing. This comes as preparations are underway for this year’s July 4th Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, with the stage being set at the Esplanade...

