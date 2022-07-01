ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only Murders in Building viewers divided about Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez's kiss

By Becca Monaghan
 2 days ago

Selena Gomez 's passionate kiss with Cara Delevingne has divided social media following the release of Only Murders In The Building season two.

During the second episode, 'Framed', Mabel (Gomez) is in the art studio when Alice (Delevingne) encourages her to smash a sculpture to release her frustration.

"I feel better," Mabel said as she walked over to Alice to kiss her.

"I feel better too," Alice whispered after their passionate moment.

The scene certainly divided Twitter , as fans turned to the platform with their takes – some critiqued it as "awkward."

One user called it "painful to watch", saying: "Bruh I just watched #OnlyMudersInTheBuilding and why is that kiss so awkward. Selena just stood there, refusing to open her mouth while Cara was trying to devour her."

A second asked, "Why was that kiss between Selena and Cara so awkward? Was it intentional?" – to which one viewer responded: "To be clear about all the comments about Mabel (Selena) and Alice (Cara) kissing in Only Murders in the Building: the kiss WAS supposed to be the way it was, it wasn’t supposed to be a kiss that made Mabel comfortable easily," they tweeted.

Others, however, praised the scene:






Last month, it was confirmed that Delevingne would be playing Selena's love interest in the show.

During the red carpet premiere, Gomez spoke out against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. She said: "It’s about getting men – men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that."

Gomez’s Twitter post read: “Please support Planned Parenthood Action – I am fearful of what will happen to those without the necessary means to have access to a safe, legal abortion.”

Only Murders in the Building can be streamed on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Comments / 0

