ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ted Cruz has reportedly gone to the Bahamas amid another weather warning for Texas

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

You’d think Texas senator Ted Cruz would have learned his lesson after being heavily ridiculed for his trip to Cancun last year, but this is American politics we’re talking about, so of course he’s reportedly done it again.

As a reminder, the controversial Republican thought it was a great idea to go on holiday to Mexico in February 2021, right when the state he represents was dealing with one of the worst winter storms on record.

After rightfully receiving backlash over the incident, Mr Cruz told reporters : “Whether the decision to go was tone deaf, look, it was obviously a mistake.

“In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad.”

Well, that’s alright then. As long as he won’t make the same mistake again?

Ah, about that…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Craig Robinson, Mr Cruz is apparently in the Bahamas right now – right when Texas is facing warnings of heavy rain and flash flooding.

When asked by host Whoopi Goldberg about his “interesting seat mate” on his flight to their show in the Bahamas, he told ABC’s The View : “It was Ted Cruz … He was on his way here. He’s here right now.”

And so naturally, when Mr Cruz shared a tweet on Friday in which he said him and his team were “closely monitoring the ongoing weather”, it wasn’t long before Cancun references came up in the replies:

A spokesman for Cruz said: "This isn’t journalism. This is a ridiculous story that has only one goal: get resistance rage clicks. The Senator is in Texas after a 4-day trip in the Bahamas. We know this time of the year is hard for the angry left, but have a nice 4th of July."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Get up, walk the dog – my life is mundane, but because I’m gay Texas Republicans think I’m abnormal

This morning, I woke up earlier than I wanted to, fed the baby, walked the dog, chatted with my wife and procrastinated over some work. Yawningly mundane, right?. Wrong. According to the Texas Republican party, my same-sex marriage is an “abnormal lifestyle choice”. What’s more, “abnormal” people like me should not have any “special legal entitlements” related to being LGBTQ+. That position is spelled out in section 143 of a far-right platform officially adopted at the Texas Republican party’s recent convention in Houston.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Bill Prady
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Warning#Winter Storms#Brooklyn Nine Nine#American#Republican#The Office#Abc#The Bahamas U201d
The Guardian

To the migrants who died in Texas, Biden is no different than Trump on immigration

More than 50 men and women – the current count is 51, but it may well climb – were killed on Monday. They died trapped in a tractor-trailer rig and abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, in 100F (38C) heat. More than a dozen are in hospital, including children. The dead were migrants from Mexico and Central America. The local fire chief, Charles Hood, said the people in the truck were “hot to the touch” and that they had no water and no air conditioning inside the truck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell’s new hostage threat is brazen (even for him)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has never been timid about launching legislative hostage strategies. Indeed, for the Kentucky Republican, the word isn’t even especially inflammatory: McConnell has literally referenced “hostages“ when describing his tactics. That said, the Senate GOP leader’s newest threat is brazen, even by McConnell’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Trump in control of 2024, and Pence surging vs. DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump can’t be beat in a GOP primary. That’s clear in new polling. But if the 45th president decides to skip 2024, the race between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could heat up. In the latest Zogby Poll provided exclusively...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy