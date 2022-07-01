ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Thousands of old Hawaii pictures will now be high-def

By Kamaka Pili
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEVbT_0gRrRSHU00

Today, many of us have a smart phone and with it comes a high-quality camera and the newer generations only improve that quality of the camera, which could lead us to think we are really good photographers, but we do not realize a lot of this is automatic.

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Some Hawaii Flight Prices Are About To Drop Below $29

This week, Hawaii newcomer Southwest Airlines made a big announcement, the result of which will be fares below the current sale level of $29 on interisland flights. And that could have a boomerang effect on lowering many mainland fares while Hawaii simultaneously wrestles with managing increased tourism and exorbitant hotel costs. But back to airfares. Does anyone see $19 on interisland? We do, and here’s why.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

What’s closed and open on July 4th

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and many will be preparing to celebrate the federal holiday. So what will be open and what will be closed?. The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:. CLOSED:. City and County of Honolulu...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

June 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: How Come Two Korean Food Trucks Stay Side by Side in Waikele?. Leave it to Lee Tonouchi to come up with a different way of looking at things. When Frolic’s Pidgin writer saw two Korean food trucks next to each other at Waikele Premium Outlets, he determined immediately that whoever came second was “unz,” or unreal, especially since the small lot doesn’t hold all that many trucks. Over several years both trucks became regular stops for Lee and his family—time enough to watch a simple but unique story evolve, and to draw a completely different conclusion.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Best bakeries in Honolulu

This will mean scattered windward and mauka showers here and there thru the day both today and tomorrow. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area may produce a slight uptick in trade showers later Saturday and thru most of Sunday, but the winds will still be breezy; which means if it does rain, it will not be heavy. A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.A breezy trade wind weather pattern holds across the island chain through Friday as high pressure is stays northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def
NBC Los Angeles

Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Have Been Canceled in These SoCal Cities

Some Southern California communities will have to wait more than a year for their next Fourth of July fireworks shows. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, La Punte and Lynwood are being forced to cancel or revise their shows. The cancellations come after a state investigation into the company they all...
LYNWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
KHON2

Arizona man accused of murder by use of an arrow in Puna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island officials said that a 33-year-old Arizona man has been charged in relation to a Hawaiian Beaches murder. According to police, they opened an investigation after a man in his 80s was found bleeding from his neck while sitting on a walker in his driveway. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney […]
HONOLULU, HI
thenewzealandtimes.com

Behind the Scenes of Hula at Four Seasons Resort Maui At Wailea

If you’ve ever been to the Hawaiian Islands, you might have been lucky enough to catch a hula show. There are many types of hula and hula shows across the islands, and the intention is always to share a fundamental Hawaiian cultural practice with visitors. Over the years, the hula has been commodified by hordes of reductionist-leaning tourists — those who want to bring home bobblehead dolls to stick on their car dashboards — who simplify rather than complicate the practice enough, as its long history rightly deserves it. Originally a religious gesture to honor the gods, then later banned by Queen Ka’ahumanu as a pagan practice, the hula was reclaimed in 1874 and allowed to be played in public again.
WAILEA, HI
KHON2

Demand for fentanyl overdose treatment skyrocketing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fentanyl is a synthetic drug often masked in other substances. Officials are seeing it being shipped to Hawaii from the West Coast and Southern Border. “The threat is definitely here,” said Gary Yabuta, Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Executive Director. “We thought it would not reach our Hawaiian shores, but it […]
HAWAII STATE
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
KHON2

KHON2

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy