Bedford, IN

Little Theatre of Bedford names lobby for former mayor who worked to find theater a home

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
 2 days ago

BEDFORD — Little Theatre of Bedford might never have found a home if not for J ohn Williams and Williams might never have been mayor of Bedford — a position he held for 24 years — if not for Little Theatre.

The convergence of the two is an interesting piece of Bedford history that now has a permanent spot at the community theater on Brian Lane Way.

Recently, LTB named its lobby and box office for John A. Williams, who appeared in several LTB productions. Williams died in 2021 and Penny May, LTB board president, said now seemed a fitting time to recognize the contributions of Williams.

A dedication took place during LTB's annual studio meeting and was attended by dozens of LTB members and the Williams family. A plaque dedicating the lobby now hangs above the box office. The plaque notes his support of the arts and commitment to finding a new location for the theater after it was destroyed by fire.

"I met John when I was 18. I worked (downtown) at Woolworth's fountain and he was a manager at Kresge's. Every time I saw him, he had a group around him … he was a people person and everybody liked him," she recalled. "He loved stories, he loved people and he loved to tell his stories to people."

Williams was LTB board president when an arson fire destroyed the theater's home June 4, 1972.

"It said in the history (of Little Theatre) that the ashes weren't even cool when they re-grouped and sought to build a new theater," May said. "You're standing on what they did."

LTB received a grant to build a new theater, but the group didn't own property. Williams  approached city leaders about donating land to the group and was turned down. That was a turning point and led Williams to run for mayor.

Eventually, the city offered LTB the spot on Brian Lane Way and the theater opened there in December 1975.

"We have quite a lot to thank him for," May said of Williams.

As it has for more than 50 years, LTB presents three to four shows every season using an all-volunteer cast and crew. May said the theater gives regular folks a place to learn or pursue a new passion and share that with local audiences.

'"It's amazing to me how someone's work goes on. I came here when I was 27 years old and i was widowed. I wanted friends and someone said, 'Go to Little Theatre.' I'm 73 now and here i am," she said with a laugh.

May invited others to share stories of Williams.

"I had the opportunity to be on stage with John a couple times," recalled Jack May. "When he was in a play … it was fun from the minute you got in the building until you left. He was about it being fun around here; he wanted it to be a good place and that feeling continues."

Williams' wife Jean thanked May and LTB for the honor.

"He would be most humbled to have you bestow this honor on him," Jean said. "We, the Williams family, thanks you from the bottoms of our hearts."

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Little Theatre of Bedford names lobby for former mayor who worked to find theater a home

