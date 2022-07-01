ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Viewpoint: Gun violence is a public health issue. It shouldn't be linked to mental illness.

By Hank Milius
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kd7rm_0gRrPwda00

I picked up my wife, Terri, a retired fourth-grade teacher, at the airport the evening of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. By now, we know the details all too well — 19 children and two teachers were killed by a young man using an assault-style rifle he had legally purchased just a day after his 18th birthday.

Terri had just returned from a weeklong visit with our grandkids. She greeted me with a kiss and beaming smile. It was apparent she had not yet heard the news. I drove her home without listening to the radio and when we got home made sure we didn’t watch TV. I wanted to give her one night of blissful ignorance, enjoying the return home to me and Maggie, her golden doodle. She went to sleep not knowing what had occurred. When she awoke in the morning, I said, “I have to tell you something bad.” She just burst into tears. I’m sure many of you did the same when you learned of this new reality in our lives.

We have all shared the same horror in the wake of the recent mass shootings across the United States. Mass shootings happen in the United States with depressing regularity — but the past month has been jarring. First, we received news of a shooting at a grocery store, soon after an elementary school, and then a hospital. According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, the United States is on pace to match or surpass its worst year on record for the number of mass shootings with 267 occurring so far in 2022.

This issue is becoming a public health issue. As a health care organization, we need to address it as such.

Jack Colwell:The only thing that stops a bad guy with a howitzer ...

First, let’s be clear, this is not a mental health issue. The U.S. does not have a higher prevalence rate than other countries as it relates to mental illness. I say this as a gun owner myself: It is a matter of accessibility and abundance of guns.

Indeed, gun violence is a public health issue, but linking it to mental health only adds to the stigma of mental illness. We must normalize conversations between doctors and patients about firearm safety the same way we counsel patients on sugar intake or exercise. Certainly, there are cases of gun violence by individuals who have a mental illness. But to suggest there is a cause and effect by inextricably linking the two builds a false narrative.

Additionally, it is the aftermath of these mass shootings that contributes to the very real mental health crisis in our country showing up as post-traumatic stress symptoms, depression, not to mention the effect on our children, who no longer feel safe in schools or in crowds. Major healthcare networks have joined a campaign organized by Northwell Health to recognize gun violence as a public health crisis and identify solutions aimed at reducing the bloodshed. According to findings from Northwell Health’s firearm safety campaign, physicians’ counseling on gun safety can save lives. Furthermore, patients generally support being asked about firearm access. Some facts to consider from Mental Health America:

· When ranked with other countries of similar economic growth, the U.S. does not have a significantly higher proportion of people with mental health conditions than other industrialized countries. But it does have exponentially higher rates of gun ownership and gun violence.

· It is critically important that public officials and policymakers stop responding to gun violence and mass shootings with statements that mental health conditions are the underlying issue. The claim is false and discriminatory.

· Mental illness is not a predictor of violence towards others, but is a predictor of suicide. Firearm deaths associated with mental illness are nearly always suicides. The majority of people with mental illness are not violent. If mental illness were eliminated, gun violence in America would go down by only 4%.

· People with mental illness — some living in jails and prisons and others in crisis — absolutely need more services. They require what we all require — employment, educational, social, family, community and peer support systems. These necessary treatments and supports should be available to those who need them but not because it will reduce violence in the U.S.

Jack Colwell:Some readers couldn't accept a modest proposal on gun rights

Meridian has taken steps to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and communities we serve. We require active shooter training for all employees and since the recent tragic events, have refreshed all employees on our emergency management policies and procedures. These safety procedures and trainings increase staff safety and allow us to create a safer space for our patients. Additionally, Meridian provides professional presentations regarding mental health and interventions for law enforcement and emergency services personnel during County Crisis Intervention Team sessions.

We and other health care organizations can make a difference in our corner of the world by educating our patients on firearm safety and prevention, as well as educating the community regarding mental health awareness.

Hank Milius is president and chief executive officer at Meridian Health Services.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trace

Do Not Scapegoat Young People for the Increase in Gun Violence

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence has spiked significantly and cities across the nation are facing a perfect storm of challenges that are contributing to the crisis. Americans are understandably scared, and leaders are under pressure to act quickly to reverse the trend. Worsened by the public...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EverydayHealth.com

When and How to Use 988, Mental Health’s New Emergency Hotline

Starting on July 16, Americans will have a new universal number to call or text for urgent help with a mental health crisis: 988. The number will become the new direct line to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Anyone who dials the number will be connected to a trained...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

10-year-old forced to travel for abortion after being denied in Ohio sparks widespread outrage

A shocking case of child abuse is underscoring just how restrictive abortion laws in Republican states have become since the demise of Roe v Wade at the hands of the US Supreme Court in June.Hours after the high court decision, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, a point at which many don’t yet know they’re pregnant.The new law meant that a 10-year-old who had been raped and was six weeks and three days pregant couldn’t get an abortion in the state, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.Instead, the girl had to travel to...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Health
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Guns#Mental Health Issue#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#The Gun Violence Archive
thetrace.org

More Permissive Concealed Carry Laws Led To More Gun Crime, Study Finds

More permissive concealed carry laws led to higher gun crime, study finds. Researchers John Donohue, Samuel Cai, and Matthew Bondy of Stanford Law School and Philip Cook of Duke University looked at data from 47 big cities from 1979 to 2019. They found increases in violent gun crime (29 percent), gun robbery (32 percent), and gun theft (35 percent) following the introduction of shall-issue concealed carry permit laws. The researchers also found a 13 percent drop in the rates at which police clear violent crime cases after the introduction of the laws. “Any crime-inhibiting benefits from increased gun carrying are swamped by the crime-stimulating impacts,” the authors write. Numerous studies in recent years have likewise found that crime increased after the enactment of shall-issue laws.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vox

Guns do more than kill

In his speech last Thursday about the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden spoke about a young student who’d averted the shooter’s attention by smearing her classmate’s blood on her face. “Imagine what it would be like for her to walk down the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

New York governor: State to limit where guns can be carried

New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign explicitly saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The Democrat said she and legislative leaders have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control bill that is...
POLITICS
The Independent

From book bans to armed Proud Boys militia, US libraries bear the brunt of LGBT+ ‘culture war’

When a group of children and their parents recently sat down for a “Drag Queen Storytime” event not far from Reno, Nevada, there was some comfort in the presence of local police.In the San Francisco Bay Area only two weeks earlier, men dressed in Proud Boys uniforms walked into a library to disrupt a similar LGBT+ reading event by hurling homophobic and transphobic slurs.Similar episodes have recently occurred in South Bend, Indiana, and Woodland, California.So when organisers of the Drag Queen Storytime event in Sparks, Nevada, an incorporated city on Reno’s eastside, began last Sunday – police were on the...
SPARKS, NV
puneet

Biden Signs Safety Bill 2 Days After US Landmark Gun Rights Law

What is the landmark decision issued by the US SC on gun rights?. In over ten years of the gun debate, the United States Supreme Court (US SC) overruled a New York law on the 23rd of June, 2022, and allowed citizens unrestricted access to carry and own a gun. This decision by the US SC puts in jeopardy similar judgements and regulations in the states of New Jersey and California since now more sections of the population will be able to legally carry guns with them. It means that gun rights will expand in the midst of a burning national debate over this issue.
Aabha Gopan

Report reveals the number of young transgender people in the US has nearly doubled

According to a new report, there are 1.6 million trans people aged 13 and above in the US, and 43% of them are between 13 and 24 years old. Although the trans population had remained steady in the country before, a huge spike was observed in 2020 compared to 2017. In fact, the number of trans teens and youth between 13 and 25 years of age has doubled since 2017.
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy