ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

June is National Internet Safety month - guard yourself against cyber thieves

By Rick Walz
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FR2oY_0gRrPus800

In 2010, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating June as National Internet Safety month and calling on Internet safety organizations, law enforcement, educators, community leaders, parents, and volunteers to increase efforts to raise the level of awareness in the United States regarding the need for online safety.

While it may seem like there is nothing an individual can do to stop a cyberattack, there are some best practices that consumers and businesses can take to help guard against losing important personal information to cyber thieves. The Better Business Bureau and the National Cyber Security Alliance offer these tips to help keep your critical information protected:

· Manage privacy settings. Check the privacy and security settings on web services and apps and set them to your comfort level for information sharing. Each device, application or browser used will have different features to limit how and with whom you share information.

· Personal info is like money: Value it. Protect it. Personal information, such as purchase history, IP address, or location, has tremendous value to businesses – just like money. Make informed decisions about whether or not to share data with certain businesses by considering the amount of personal information they are asking for, and weighing it against the benefits you may receive in return.

· Make your passwords long and strong. Use long passwords with a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols – eight characters for most accounts, twelve characters for email and financial accounts. Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts, especially email and financial. Keep a paper list of your passwords in a safe place, not on or near your computer. Consider using a password vault application.

· Keep tabs on apps. Many apps ask for access to personal information, such as geographic location, contacts list and photo album, before using their services. Be thoughtful about who gets that information, and wary of apps that require access to information that is not required or relevant for the services they are offering. Delete unused apps on your internet-connect devices and keep others secure by performing updates.

· Lock down your login. For your online accounts, use the strongest authentication tools available. Your user names and passwords are not enough; consider two-factor authentication for key accounts like email, banking, and social media, especially for access on mobile devices.

· Don’t click on unfamiliar links. Whether at home or at work, don’t click on links from unfamiliar sources or unexpected correspondence. One false click can infect a whole computer… or a whole business.

· Pay attention to internet-connected devices. Smart thermostats, voice control systems, cars, even refrigerators are just the beginning of the growing list of devices that watch our homes and track our location. Read the privacy policy and understand what data is being collected and how it will be used.

For more tips and scam prevention, visit BBB.org. If you see a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Whether you’ve lost money or not, your story could help others avoid a scam.

Rick Walz is the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana, which serves 23 counties. Contact the BBB at 800-552-4631 or visit www.bbb.org.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Did someone break into your Facebook account? Check for this red flag

You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others. Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your...
INTERNET
shefinds

The 4 Most Common Ways Hackers Access Your Email Data--Scary!

If you dread hackers and being the victim of hacking attempts, you aren’t alone. Having a smartphone means protecting yourself from attempts to hack that smartphone, along with your most important and private data. If you aren’t sure what a hacking attempt even looks like, these are the four most common ways hackers access your email data. This info might be scary, but it can also drum home the importance of creating strong passwords and never, ever opening emails and attachments or links from people you don’t know.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Messenger chatbot abused to steal Facebook passwords

A brand new phishing campaign leveraging chatbot software (opens in new tab) on Messenger has been uncovered by cybersecurity firm SpiderLabs. The goal of the campaign is to obtain people’s Facebook credentials and various other personal information, the researchers explained. At first, the victim receives an email, pretending to...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Privacy Settings#The U S Senate#Ip
CNET

Period-Tracking Apps Are Just the Beginning of Post-Roe Data Concerns

The privacy policies of period-tracking apps were subjected to intense scrutiny last week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but security specialists say women's concerns about data collection should extend far beyond apps related to reproductive health. Following the ruling, which ended nearly 50 years of federally protected...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google might owe you a couple hundred bucks after settling Photos biometrics lawsuit

We live in a world where biometric security isn't something out of some far-flung science-fiction story, and unsurprisingly, that comes with some privacy concerns. The state of Illinois took matters into its own hands way back in 2008, passing the Biometric Information Privacy Act in a move that couldn't have been more prescient. On the heels of a massive payout from Facebook — and similar action being brought forth against Snapchat — Illinois residents might be looking at a hefty check hitting their mailbox, all thanks to Google Photos.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
PC Magazine

Has Your Data Been Breached? Take These 3 Steps Now

We explain how data breaches happen and what to do if you've been affected. A data breach occurs whenever sensitive information is released online. Sometimes human error causes a breach, such as a company failing to encrypt a customer information database. However, there's a lot of money to be made with your information in the darker corners of the web, so there are plenty of people out there trying to scoop up your data, too. Hackers usually attack via the following methods:
DATA PRIVACY
CNET

Worries About Post-Roe Data Privacy Put Spotlight on Period Apps

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Security specialists say that women worried about their data privacy in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade need to think about more than just the apps they use to manage their period and other reproductive issues.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status

WhatsApp is developing a feature that would allow users to hide their online status, according to . On Saturday, the outlet shared a screenshot of new privacy settings that allow someone to decide who can see them when they’re using the app. The feature would complement the recent tweaks WhatsApp introduced to the app’s .
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

DNS-over-QUIC becomes proposed standard: Why it is good news for your privacy

DNS-over-QUIC, abbreviated as DoQ, became a proposed standard last month. It did so without much fanfare, but it is an occasion worth celebrating. Andrey Meshkov is co-founder and CTO of Adguard (opens in new tab). In mid-May, DoQ was published as an RFC (Request for Comments, a document that describes...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How VPNs Have Shaped the Internet Over the Years

The internet was born as a way for the US military to communicate securely and privately. Therefore, one could argue that VPNs (or the idea of communicating in an encrypted way) have existed since the early days of the internet. However, the real history behind VPNs is far more interesting...
INTERNET
The Guardian

How to avoid falling victim to online, email and phone scams

Fraudsters will try to make you move money quickly by pretending your cash is at risk or that you are about to miss out on a once- in-a-lifetime deal. They create a sense of “urgency, authority and scarcity” to put pressure on victims, says Paul Maskall, the fraud and cybercrime prevention manager at UK Finance. Their schemes often work “because we are distracted, for example on the school run or at work”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy