Jeanette Gibson outdoors: Marvelous Marvin takes his rightful catbird seat

Marvelous Marvin

There I was, bent over the carrot patch when I saw it - a little gray bird with a jaunty black tail sitting on the lowest branch of the elderberry shrub beside me. A catbird.

“Wrah…wrah…wrah” he sounded like an old cat. Tilting his head to watch me, he fanned out his tail feathers as he sang.

“Well aren’t you just marvelous Marvin this morning?” I asked him. As if to answer me, he fluttered down to the ground and hopped closer to seemingly inspect my work of thinning the carrot seedlings.

“Do you have a nest in the beauty bush again this year?” I asked, looking up into the leafy boughs behind me for the nest. Finally, I located it directly above where I was working.

Almost as neatly crafted as a Robin’s nest, the Catbird builds a nest of soft grasses, bits of cloth and even soft bits of plastic bags.

However, the catbird skips the finishing touch that robins put on their nests - a sturdy mud rim. This “home improvement” allows the robin to reuse a nest at least once.

Once I identified where the nest was, I understood why the catbird was so close and “chatting” at me - he obviously didn’t like it that I was so near his nest.

Catbirds are fearless little things, despite their small size. The fanning of the tail feathers and the flitting of his wings, coupled with making his signature cat-like sounds was his way of letting me know to tread very carefully.

In years past, catbirds have typically nested farther back in the beauty bush. The nest this year was directly over part of my garden.

I’ve seen Marvin the Catbird out in the yard frequently for several weeks now. I thought that he and his mate had probably built their nest in the gooseberry thicket - an ideal place of protection.

That first nest has been there long enough for the birds to have raised their first brood of 2-5 chicks. As Catbirds do not reuse their nest, they had built their second nest in the beauty bush.

Catbirds are excellent parents, with both of them tending the young until they are old enough to be out on their own.

A diet of insects, including moths, earthworms and insects is supplemented with native fruits and berries. Elderberries and gooseberries are well-favored by Catbirds, which may be why they frequent the yard every year.

The Catbird is a curious little fellow and when I am out in the yard and gardens, he follows me about in search of any insects that I may be stirring up during my activity.

If you would like to attract the amusing Gray Catbird to your own yard, plant something that grows in a thicket-like form; elderberries, gooseberries, or a beauty bush. Something that has many small branches that intersect closely and form the perfect nesting habitat for birds.

Besides insects, Catbirds also like to eat berries and small fruits. Mulberries are an absolute favorite!