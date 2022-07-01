ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Tax relief? In Illinois? Temporary cuts, rebates will begin today

By Peter Hancock
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2QLZ_0gRrPqLE00

SPRINGFIELD – Illinoisans will receive some modest tax relief starting Friday when the state’s new fiscal year begins.

That includes some income tax rebates, property tax rebates, a suspension of the state’s 1 percent tax on groceries, and a six-month pause on the scheduled inflationary increase in the state’s motor fuel tax.

Gov. JB Pritzker and legislative Democrats held a news conference publicizing those tax breaks as consumers grappled with 8.6 percent inflation, the highest rate in nearly 40 years.

“We're sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families, and we are able to do that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus,” Pritzker said at a news conference in Chicago.

The news conference came just two days after the state’s primary elections, marking the kick-off to the general election cycle in which Pritzker and Democrats, who control both chambers of the General Assembly, will be touting their fiscal management of the state.

“Fiscal responsibility means Illinois taxpayers are no longer required to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in needless interest payments,” Pritzker said. “Instead, we are able to better fund education, rebuild our roads, make our neighborhoods safer, attract new businesses to Illinois, and connect workers with good paying jobs. And starting tomorrow (Friday), every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials, gas, groceries and your home.”

The tax relief measures were included in the $46 billion budget lawmakers passed for the fiscal year that begins Friday. They include:

An income tax rebate of $50 per individual with income below $200,000 a year, or $100 for couples filing jointly with income below $400,000 a year, plus $100 per dependent child, up to three children.

A suspension of the 1 percent sales tax on groceries through June 2023.

A suspension of the scheduled inflationary increase in the motor fuel tax through Dec. 31, which has been estimated at 2.2 cents per gallon. Instead, the motor fuel tax will increase twice at the rate of inflation next calendar year.

A sales tax holiday on back-to-school items, to run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14, when the rate will be imposed at 1.25 percent instead of the regular 6.25 percent.

And an additional property tax rebate of up to $300 for homeowners who were eligible to claim the property tax credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The rebate is available to joint filers earning $500,000 or less and single filers earning $250,000 or less.

In addition, the tax relief package included a permanent expansion of the state’s earned income tax credit, or EITC, to 20 percent of the federal EITC while also extending eligibility for that credit to noncitizens who file taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number instead of a Social Security Number.

Republicans criticized that package as an election-year gimmick, noting that the rebate checks would show up in people’s mailboxes or bank accounts before Election Day, while motor fuel tax suspension would disappear soon after Election Day.

They also criticized some of the tax breaks as too small or for not being permanent; noting that the grocery tax suspension would only save consumers $1 on a $100 grocery bill, and the motor fuel tax savings would save only 22 cents on a 10-gallon tank of gas.

They proposed an alternative, which would have suspended or capped the state’s 6.25-percent sales tax on motor fuels, which they say has been producing a windfall for the state as gasoline prices have soared to record levels.

According to AAA, the average price of gasoline in Illinois stood at $5.39 on Thursday. That includes 37 cents of sales tax.

But Democrats pushed back against that criticism, arguing that they have passed balanced budgets each of the last four years that have resulted in two credit upgrades each from all three major rating agencies and eliminated the bill backlog while also making investments in important state services.

“The reality is we are making fiscally responsible decisions,” state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, said at the news conference. “We are investing in the issues that will help our communities grow and be stronger. We're investing in education. We're investing in health care. We're investing in public safety. We're investing in a brighter future for Illinoisans.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Comments / 1

Related
wmay.com

Illinois taxpayers to pay $17.9 million to subsidize electric vehicle purchases

(The Center Square) – The race is on for Illinois consumers looking to get a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for buying an electric vehicle. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced the start of Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program that brings about a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for consumers who buy an electric car and a $1,500 rebate for electric motorcycles.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

State tax breaks on gas, groceries and property taxes go into effect for Illinois residents

The Illinois Family Relief Plan, which Governor JB Pritzker says will provide relief on grocery, gas and property taxes, went into effect Friday for Illinois residents. The plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get […] The post State tax breaks on gas, groceries and property taxes go into effect for Illinois residents appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

How local consumers are reacting to Illinois Family Relief Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to inflation, the Illinois Family Relief Plan took effect Friday. The plan is expected to provide Illinoisans with $1.8 billion dollars in total relief. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
walls102.com

Illinois receives nearly $200 million in federal funding for enhancements to the Quincy Veterans’ Home

QUINCY – Illinois is the recipient of a final grant of $194,762,750 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs for enhancements to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy. The allocation will be used for campus reconstruction and replacement of the current veterans’ home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created. This upgrade will modernize the campus and provide a cost effective, state-of-the-art facility with single occupancy rooms and a more intimate setting for Illinois’ veterans needing skilled nursing care. Built in 1886, Quincy is the oldest Illinois veterans’ home and sits on 210 acres along the Mississippi River.
QUINCY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Tax Relief#Illinoisans#Democrats#The General Assembly
NBC Chicago

Minimum Wage Illinois: Chicago-Area Increases, Statewide Hike Months Away

When their next paycheck comes out, minimum wage workers will see a pay boost as a result of wage hikes, which took effect Friday in both Chicago and suburban Cook County. Chicago's minimum wage for non-tipped workers has gone up to $15.40 an hour for large businesses that employ 21 or more workers and $14.50 an hour for smaller businesses. Previously, the minimum wages were $15 and $14 an hour, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

2022 Hit a New Low: There’s a Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials". Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.
INDIANA STATE
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

686
Followers
648
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy