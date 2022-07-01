ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ham Lake, MN

6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

 2 days ago
HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a...

12 injured in multi-car crash in North Branch

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Multiple people, including three young children, were hospitalized following a head-on crash involving three vehicles in North Branch Thursday night. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a 19-year-old driving a Dodge Grand Caravan struck a Mazda CX-5 as the Mazda attempted to make a left turn while traveling east on Highway 95 at 310th Avenue NE around 6:45 p.m.
18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
6 teens rushed to hospital following Ham Lake crash

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Six teenagers are in the hospital Friday morning after a bad crash in Ham Lake. They are all seventeen years old.Officials say it appears they were speeding when the vehicle hit a tree. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 16800 block of Xylite Street.Scanner audio indicates that one of the teens was possibly ejected from the vehicle, and that the vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived. Some of the victims reportedly needed to be extracted from the vehicle.Two of the teenagers were flown to the hospital, via Life Link III and North Memorial Air Care helicopters. The other four were taken by ambulance.Officials have not released any condition updates or names this morning.
12 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Isanti County

(North Branch MN-) Twelve people were hurt and a baby suffered life threatening injuries in a three vehicle crash in Isanti County yesterday afternoon. At 444 p.m., a two cars and a minivan crashed on Highway 95 one mile east of Spring Lake. Each car contained 3 people and the van had 6 teenagers. An infant in one of the cars was taken to Childrens' Hospital in the Twin Cities with critical injuries. 8 others were taken to Regions Hospital and the Cambridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northfield police search for missing 6-year-old girl

NORTHFIELD, Minn — The Rice County Sheriff's Office took to social media on Sunday to ask for the public's help in locating 6-year-old Elle Ragin of Northfield. Ragin is about 3'6" tall, weighs roughly 45 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
Young boy in critical condition after Isanti County crash that injured 12

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- A three-vehicle crash in Isanti County on Thursday injured 12 people, including a boy less than a year old who sustained life-threatening injuries.The eleven other individuals involved in the crash, including two children under the age of five, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.The crash occurred on Highway 95 at 310th Ave Northeast around 4:44 p.m.A Dodge Grand Caravan and a Mazda CX-5 were headed east/southeast on Highway 95 when the Mazda indicated intent to make a left turn onto 310th Avenue Northeast. The Dodge, which was behind the Mazda, didn't take the bypass lane on the right and struck the Mazda. The Mazda spun into the west/northwest lanes of traffic and was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry. 
Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in Isanti Co. crash; 11 others hurt

ISANTI, COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A three-car crash in Isanti County left an infant with life-threatening injuries, Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, driven by a 19-year-old with five teenage passengers, and a Mazda CX-5 driven by a 28-year-old, with two child passengers including the infant, were both traveling east on Highway 95 near 310th Ave Northeast in North Branch Township around 4:45 p.m.
One cited for careless operation after boat collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
2 injured in early morning shooting in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Dinkytown early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast. They did not find victims, but learned two people had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, Minneapolis police say.
Motorcyclist killed in I-494 crash in Richfield

A 42-year-old motorcyclist died in a highway crash in Richfield on Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shakopee resident Richard F. Judy was traveled westbound on I-494 on a Kawasaki motorcycle when traffic slowed near Highway 77, causing Judy to lose control of the bike. The motorcycle came...
Sheriff Investigating Possible Triple Murder, Double Suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS -- Law enforcement in Ramsey County are investigating after recovering the bodies of three children and a woman from a lake. On Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m, Maplewood Police Officers and Firefighters were called on a report of a possible suicide. Responding officers found a man dead. In...
Scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka identified as 20-year-old

A scuba diver who went missing in Lake Minnetonka and was eventually found dead has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the county water patrol...
One Injured in Glencoe 3-Vehicle Collision

One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Glencoe Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7:30am at the intersection of Highway 212 and Morningside Drive. The Patrol says 73-year-old Michael Scully of Richmond was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Two Drivers Injured in Wright County Crash

Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Delano Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Matthew Hendrickson of Cokato and 51-year-old Tamara Schaust of Delano were taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment. The Patrol says Schaust suffered life-threatening injuries. Hendrickson suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crash...
No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 
