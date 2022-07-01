6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Six teenagers are in the hospital Friday morning after a bad crash in Ham Lake. They are all seventeen years old.Officials say it appears they were speeding when the vehicle hit a tree. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 16800 block of Xylite Street.Scanner audio indicates that one of the teens was possibly ejected from the vehicle, and that the vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived. Some of the victims reportedly needed to be extracted from the vehicle.Two of the teenagers were flown to the hospital, via Life Link III and North Memorial Air Care helicopters. The other four were taken by ambulance.Officials have not released any condition updates or names this morning.

HAM LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO