Busy weekend for holiday travel at MSY, nation's airports

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

Fourth of July travel is back! Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport officials expect a busy day.

Aviation director Kevin Dolliole says there will be around 22,000 passengers flying into MSY today. Most will head out after the weekend.

"Outbound it's probably more July 4th, July 5th," he said.

While passenger traffic has been steadily rebounding since the pandemic began, Dolliole says he things are not back to normal yet.

"We've been tracking, the last couple months, more in the 85 to 87 percent range of 2019 numbers, which is tracking very well," he explained. "The summer traffic has helped, it's been pretty busy, but still not quite back to 2019 numbers."

Dolliole recommends travelers get to the airport two hours before departure, and to check with their airlines before they head out. He says the airline industry has been dealing with a shortage of crews, and travelers have been enduring cancellations as a result.

WWL-AMFM

