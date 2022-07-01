ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa, OK

Driver crashes into semi after high speed chase with state troopers

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
Mustang crashes into semi following pursuit

CATOOSA, Okla. — A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a high speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said speeds got over 140 miles per hour as the driver in a red Mustang tried to get away from them early this morning.

Troopers said the chase initially began on I-244 in Tulsa around 1:15 a.m. after the driver didn’t stop when they attempted to pull them over for speeding.

From there, Troopers said the driver sped off toward Catoosa, eventually getting on to I-44.

They lost the car, but a short time later, they got a report of a car crashing into a semi near 165th East Ave and I-44.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found the red Mustang stuck under a semi.

The driver of the semi was not injured, troopers said. And the driver of the mustang had minor injuries.

The driver was taken into custody.

