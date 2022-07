When Kirk Cousins is talked about, clutch factor and win/loss record are the number one things used to discredit him. His win/loss record for his career is 59-59-2, which on the surface does not look good. Kirk’s career numbers tell a much different story, one that proves he is very underrated . People forget that the QB does not play both sides of the ball. Very few quarterbacks today can will a team to a win regardless of the defensive performance.

