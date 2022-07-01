ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban Takes Over Today, Plus Chris Pine, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and More

By People Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Urban Takes Over Today, Plus Chris Pine, The Marvelous...

E! News

Prepare to Gasp Over Unrecognizable Chris Pine’s New Look

Watch: Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again. No, you're not barking up the wrong tree—that really is Chris Pine. The Star Trek star, 41, debuted an extremely bold new look while shooting his upcoming film Poolman in Los Angeles on June 30. In photos from set, Chris, who also serves as director, can be seen sporting a full beard and shaggy, long blonde hair which is tucked underneath a cream-colored bucket hat.
Deadline

Dave Franco, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris And Jena Malone Join Kristen Stewart In ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ For A24

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris and Jena Malone have joined Kristen Stewart and Anna Baryshnikov in Love Lies Bleeding with A24 and Film4 teaming on the pic. Rose Glass will direct from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. The film is described as a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions. Film4 developed the film alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance with A24, which will handle the global release of the film. Production starts...
People

Brian Austin Green Proudly Shows Off Photos of Newborn Son Zane at Last the Night L.A. Premiere

The 48-year-old actor couldn't resist sharing photos of he and Sharna Burgess' newborn son at the Thursday premiere of his new film, Last the Night, in Los Angeles. Green was all smiles while making his way through the press portion of the premiere with cast and crew, showing off photos on his phone of Zane Walker Green, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.
Collider

'The Old Man': Differences Between Book and Show

Editor's Note: The following contains The Old Man spoilers.FX's The Old Man is the television adaptation of Thomas Perry's novel of the same name. The show's creator, Jonathan E. Steinberg, has plenty of experience creating adaptations, with works like Black Sails and Human Target. Both the book and television versions of The Old Man follow the story of Dan Chase, or an aging man with the alias Dan Chase, depicted in the show through a stunning performance by Jeff Bridges. He is a veteran who has burnt some bridges and finds himself on the lam rather than in retirement. How his murky past finally catches up to him has yet to play out in the show, still only halfway through its first season. That said, there are already notable differences from the novel. People who have read the book and are watching the show might get confused because of how closely the two parallel each other with different details. This article should serve as a reference to quickly understand why it feels like you are remembering two conflicting details from the same story by highlighting all the differences The Old Man took on as it moved from page to screen.
People

Lindsay Lohan Is Married to Financier Bader Shammas

PEOPLE can confirm that the actress and singer, 36, is married to financier Bader Shammas. The news of Lohan's marriage comes about after the Parent Trap star called Shammas her "husband" in an Instagram post on Friday. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a...
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Keith Urban
People

Southern Charm's Craig Conover Says Reconnecting with Naomie Olindo Showed Him 'I'm Not into This Anymore'

With Kathryn Dennis's Great Katsby 30th birthday party ending on a not-so-great note, the attendees needed to recover in Thursday's episode of Southern Charm. Austen Kroll sweated it out at the gym, Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo chugged water and Kathryn downed coffee. Shep Rose and his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green recapped the evening the next morning when Taylor asked what Austen and Craig spoke to him about at the party.
#Hollywood
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
People

WATCH: Amy Roloff Left in Disbelief After Learning Ex Matt Will Sell Family's Farm: 'It'll Be Sad'

The Roloff family were far from in agreement about the fate of their farm, an exclusive clip from this week's Little People Big World reveals. Matt Roloff put a portion of the famous farm he once shared with ex-wife Amy Roloff, and their children —Zach and Jeremy, 32, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25 — on the market in May for $4 million, PEOPLE reported at the time. But the real estate decision wasn't unanimous.
People

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary with New Portrait

Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary after not being able to spend last year's milestone together. On Friday, the couple released a new portrait via social media to mark the occasion. The photo showed Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, sporting a teal gown, holding hands in the gardens of the Prince's Palace.
SheKnows

Linda Evangelista Makes Rare Public Appearance After Revealing Cosmetic Procedure Left Her ‘Permanently Deformed’

It’s been almost a year since supermodel Linda Evangelista went public with her lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, the parent company of the CoolSculpting fat-reducing cosmetic surgery procedure that reportedly left her “disfigured.” The 57-year-old star has stayed largely out of the public eye for the last six years because she developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, which is a hardening of localized fat.
People

Scarlett Johansson, Jack Black and More Celebs Team Up to Support USO's Annual Campaign

Scarlett Johansson and Jack Black are among the numerous celebrities supporting a fundraising campaign for the United Service Organizations, better known as the USO. The non-profit organization, which supports military service members, launched its 12th annual t-shirt fundraising campaign, where proceeds from sales of T-shirts sold between May 21 and July 4 benefit the organization.
People

People

