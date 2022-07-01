ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mapped: Census data reveals COVID population shift

By Axios
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The map above shows distinct migration to the West and Sunbelt during the pandemic, based on census figures out Thursday. Why it matters: This race to the Rockies and Southwest in...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Axios

FDA: Updated COVID boosters will roll out in the fall

Following a vote from an expert panel earlier this week, vaccine makers will this fall roll out updated COVID booster shots that are better suited to protect people against the most prevalent coronavirus subvariants. Why it matters: The updated boosters will include a component from the Omicron subvariants BA. 4...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Covid#Native Hawaiian#Hispanic
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Green New Deal is increasing greenhouse gases

Here’s an amazing but true statistic. After more than a decade of declining carbon emissions here in the United States, in 2021, President Joe Biden’s first year in office, emissions rose. In other words, not only have Biden’s energy policies been a disaster for our economy and national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Key Fed GDP tracker turns negative, signaling recession is here

The Federal Reserve's key real-time model for tracking U.S. economic activity has turned negative, signaling that the nation could already have entered a recession. The GDPNow gauge, a widely watched measurement from the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, indicated Thursday that real gross domestic product shrank by 1.0% in the second quarter from April through June.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best U.S. City For Retirees

By 2030, every Baby Boomer will be over 65, according to the US. Census. This portion of the population now totals 73 million people. Census experts added: “Older adults are projected to outnumber children under age 18 for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, according to Census Bureau projections.” Among the decisions many […]
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Biden EPA proposes regulation that farmers warn will drive food prices higher

The Biden administration proposed a rule Thursday introducing tight restrictions on the use of a herbicide farmers say is crucial to ensure productivity and low prices. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reversed a Trump-era rule that allowed farmers to utilize the herbicide atrazine at a higher rate, according to regulatory documents filed Thursday and reviewed by FOX Business.
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

The Is The Worst State For Renters

Home prices have risen sharply in the last two years. At the same time, rent prices have soared. People who cannot afford downpayments often rent instead. Others do not want to be tied to home for years, so renting makes it easier for them to relocate Home prices have risen sharply for two specific reasons. […]
HOUSE RENT
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
89K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy