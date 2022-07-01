Mary Ann Wilder

KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Our Dad - Dad was always a very friendly person, had a hand wave for everyone he passed by and would like to share a story of old. He loved fast cars (Mustangs) and taking a cruise on his Harley. He always had time to help out a friend or family member. Dad attended Rock Springs United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping them with fish fries. He was a Master Carpenter by trade, along with his brother, Howard, and father, Richard. I’m sure when dad goes through the golden gates of Heaven, he will have his stick rule in his back pocket.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO