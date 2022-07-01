ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelsville, VA

Mary Ann Wilder

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICKELSVILLE, VA - Mary Ann Wilder, 66, of Nickelsville, VA, gained her Heavenly reward on June 29th, 2022, at her residence with her family after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born August 12, 1955, to the late Robert & Cora Finch in Scott County, VA. She has been a...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

George Henry Carroll

BIG STONE GAP, VA - George Henry Carroll, 73, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. George was a retired self-employed truck driver. He was a member of Robinette Chapel Baptist Church. He loved watching old western shows and movies.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin

GATE CITY, VA - Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin, age 80 of Gate City, VA passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born in Norton, VA on December 11, 1941 to the late William Roberts and Ora Gilreath Roberts. If you knew Anna you know she was into nature and like a tree her roots touched so many people. Not only family but anyone who she came across.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy Tucker Arnold

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Patsy Tucker Arnold passed away on July 2, 2022. Patsy cherished her family, loved her friends and community, and lifted the spirits of those who knew her with her unmatched wit. If you’ll forgive her for not providing her age, she’ll forgive you for asking.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Peters

Gate City, VA - Virginia Peters, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Vicky Lee Taylor

FALL BRANCH - Vicky Lee Taylor, 71, of Fall Branch, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. A funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch with Chaplain Gabe Manis officiating. The burial will follow at Lovelace Church Cemetery.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel Lee Dorton

YUMA, VA – Daniel Lee Dorton, 44, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. Daniel was born in Big Stone Gap, VA on January 20, 1978. He was a 1996 graduate of Gate City High School. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore Lee, Roy and Willie...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Freda Ward Rice

ROGERSVILLE - Freda Ward Rice, 70 of the Grassy Creek Community, Rogersville, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home. Freda was manager of the Grassy Creek Wildlife Foundation for many years. Preceding Freda in death are her parents, Fred and Cleo McClellan Ward. Surviving are her...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Jane Taylor Wallen

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Betty Jane Wallen, 91 went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday July 2, 2022. Although Dementia took her memory, she remained a loving and gentle soul. She never forgot who Jesus was and continued to call on him in her times of need. She attended Victory Baptist Church up until her health declined.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Frederick “Dale” Busler

KINGSPORT - Frederick “Dale” Busler, 74, of Kingsport, TN, gained his wings on Friday, July 1, 2022. A lifelong resident of Lynn Garden, he worked as a mechanic for many years. Dale loved life and everyone he came into contact with. He was preceded in death by his...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Michael Robert Sykes

KINGSPORT - Michael Robert Sykes, 72, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. To view arrangements and share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Bernell Crussell

JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell, 80, of Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bobby Joe Carroll

KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Our Dad - Dad was always a very friendly person, had a hand wave for everyone he passed by and would like to share a story of old. He loved fast cars (Mustangs) and taking a cruise on his Harley. He always had time to help out a friend or family member. Dad attended Rock Springs United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping them with fish fries. He was a Master Carpenter by trade, along with his brother, Howard, and father, Richard. I’m sure when dad goes through the golden gates of Heaven, he will have his stick rule in his back pocket.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (July 3-9)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources. • We are halfway through our Summer Reading Program, but there’s still time to sign...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol casino donates items from former mall to Habitat for Humanity

BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol Mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a news release on Friday. Items such as flowerpots, former kiosks and more have been given to the Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Kingsport.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. A public reception will be held Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Sue Ferguson

Brenda Sue Ferguson went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at age 75. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Gunnings Baptist Church. A funeral service in memory of Brenda will follow with her husband, Pastor Bob Ferguson and Bro. Ron Lynch officiating.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nonprofit gives injured Norton chief $10K, honors slain officers

NORTON — As Norton Police Chief James Lane continues his recuperation, organizations and the public keep remembering what happened to him just over a year ago. Lane received his latest recognition Saturday from the nonprofit organization Running 4 Heroes. Its founder, 13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, presented Lane with a $10,000 check to help with expenses as the chief continues his recovery from his May 2021 line-of-duty shooting.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Thompson takes Volunteer win after crazy final lap

BULLS GAP — Philip Thompson weaved his way through a last-lap melee to win Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway. Running fourth heading into the final lap, Thompson saw race leader Zach Sise spin out after getting tangled up with a lapped car. Right behind him, Sise’s brother Trevor, running in second place, spun out after contact from Rusty Ballenger.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City set to host inaugural Red, White and Blue Bash

GATE CITY — This year marks the first year Gate City Frontier will host its Red, White and Blue Bash in downtown — but that doesn’t mean it won’t feature old-fashioned, Independence Day activities and tradition. Gate City Frontier will host its inaugural celebration on Saturday...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

Brian Burchfield will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, on Sunday at 6 p.m. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN

