Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Sr.

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Mary Ann Wilder, 66, of Nickelsville, VA, gained her Heavenly reward on June 29th, 2022, at her residence with her family after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born August 12, 1955, to the late Robert & Cora Finch in Scott County, VA. She has been a faithful member of GCUPC since 1973 and served as a Sunday school teacher for many of those years. She was well known in the community for feeding those in need. Her greatest joys in life were serving God her family and, cooking for others, and canning. She retired from Three Creek Apparel as a seamstress and then became a private sitter in-home healthcare. Her hobbies were cooking, canning, and sewing.

NICKELSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO