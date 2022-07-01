ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Brenda Sue Ferguson

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Brenda Sue Ferguson went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at age 75. The family will receive friends...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Linda Bernell Crussell

JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell, 80, of Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Debra "Debbi" Sammons Maupin

Debra "Debbi" Sammons Maupin went to be with her Heavenly Father Wedensday June 29th 2022. She left here in peace surrounded by her friends and family. Debbi was born in Johnson City Tennessee on July 21st, 1958. She was a member of Renewed Church in Kingsport Tennessee. Debbi's spirit was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vicky Lee Taylor

FALL BRANCH - Vicky Lee Taylor, 71, of Fall Branch, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. A funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch with Chaplain Gabe Manis officiating. The burial will follow at Lovelace Church Cemetery.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frederick “Dale” Busler

KINGSPORT - Frederick “Dale” Busler, 74, of Kingsport, TN, gained his wings on Friday, July 1, 2022. A lifelong resident of Lynn Garden, he worked as a mechanic for many years. Dale loved life and everyone he came into contact with. He was preceded in death by his...
KINGSPORT, TN
Blountville, TN
Blountville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Jane Taylor Wallen

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Betty Jane Wallen, 91 went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday July 2, 2022. Although Dementia took her memory, she remained a loving and gentle soul. She never forgot who Jesus was and continued to call on him in her times of need. She attended Victory Baptist Church up until her health declined.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Michael Robert Sykes

KINGSPORT - Michael Robert Sykes, 72, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. To view arrangements and share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy Tucker Arnold

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Patsy Tucker Arnold passed away on July 2, 2022. Patsy cherished her family, loved her friends and community, and lifted the spirits of those who knew her with her unmatched wit. If you’ll forgive her for not providing her age, she’ll forgive you for asking.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Freda Ward Rice

ROGERSVILLE - Freda Ward Rice, 70 of the Grassy Creek Community, Rogersville, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home. Freda was manager of the Grassy Creek Wildlife Foundation for many years. Preceding Freda in death are her parents, Fred and Cleo McClellan Ward. Surviving are her...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Jesus
Kingsport Times-News

Bobby Joe Carroll

KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Our Dad - Dad was always a very friendly person, had a hand wave for everyone he passed by and would like to share a story of old. He loved fast cars (Mustangs) and taking a cruise on his Harley. He always had time to help out a friend or family member. Dad attended Rock Springs United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping them with fish fries. He was a Master Carpenter by trade, along with his brother, Howard, and father, Richard. I’m sure when dad goes through the golden gates of Heaven, he will have his stick rule in his back pocket.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Peters

Gate City, VA - Virginia Peters, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Wayne Manis

BLOUNTVILLE - Gary Wayne Manis,74, of Blountville, TN passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

George Henry Carroll

BIG STONE GAP, VA - George Henry Carroll, 73, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. George was a retired self-employed truck driver. He was a member of Robinette Chapel Baptist Church. He loved watching old western shows and movies.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Sr.

BRISTOL, TN - Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Sr., age 80 of Bristol, TN passed away at his home on June 26, 2022. Randy was born October 6, 1941 in Sullivan County to Arlie and Pearl Johnson. Randy was a Veteran of the US Marines 1959 until 1964 with 11 months served in Vietnam. Randy was a graduate of Holston Valley High School and enjoyed many different activities. He was a Mason and a member of the Shriners for many years and enjoyed his role as “Raggy Randy the Clown”. Later in life Randy spent many days during the summer fishing at Observation Knob Campground. He started his days with breakfast at the Waffle House with his friends.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin

GATE CITY, VA - Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin, age 80 of Gate City, VA passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born in Norton, VA on December 11, 1941 to the late William Roberts and Ora Gilreath Roberts. If you knew Anna you know she was into nature and like a tree her roots touched so many people. Not only family but anyone who she came across.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel Lee Dorton

YUMA, VA – Daniel Lee Dorton, 44, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. Daniel was born in Big Stone Gap, VA on January 20, 1978. He was a 1996 graduate of Gate City High School. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore Lee, Roy and Willie...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (July 3-9)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources. • We are halfway through our Summer Reading Program, but there’s still time to sign...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

Brian Burchfield will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, on Sunday at 6 p.m. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. A public reception will be held Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kiwanis Clubs honor Kingsport students

At the end of each school year, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport and the Cosmopolitan Kiwanis Club arrange for the presentation of scholarship and sports-manship awards at several schools in Kingsport. The awards are presented to deserving students in elementary, middle and high schools. The students who receive these awards...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Big crowds celebrate Independence Day in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was awash in red, white and blue on Saturday, as the city celebrated Independence Day with fireworks shot from the Elk Avenue Bridge; Spank! The 80’s, an 80’s party band; patriotic pooches; and old cars and young patriotic bicyclists. Large crowds filled Covered...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

