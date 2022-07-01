ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhler, KS

USD 313 transportation survey out

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
BUHLER, Kan. — USD 313 needs information on how to route its buses for the upcoming school year, so they are asking those who will...

Related
Hutch Post

HEELO Inc. gives statistics on Juneteenth events

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HEELO Inc. CEO and founder Shontina Tipton announced that the Juneteenth events were a great success. The pancake feed served 150 community members and their families, the car show had 20 entrants and raised $350 for the Edward L. 'Eddie' Tipton Minority Scholarship Endowment at HutchCC.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City of South Hutchinson puts out July 2 traffic map

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson has released information about parking and viewing areas for the fireworks show on July 2. Parking is permitted in the yellow areas as well as the nearby side streets so long as they are not marked as a "no parking" zone. Viewing areas are the green shaded or green outline areas. Though not marked, this includes the perimeter area around the ball fields.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County, other areas get drenched overnight

While rainfall was plentiful over much of the area, in some cases rainfall was varied within a county. In Clay County, for instance, rainfall varied from 0.12 of an inch to 3.30 inches. The highest total reported was 4.70 inches 4.5 miles northeast of New Cambria in Saline County. At...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Buhler, KS
Hutch Post

Peterson: Work on Washington Bike Boulevard continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The work on the Washington bicycle boulevard continues northward now that the refuge island has been put in on 17th Avenue, though the storm sewer work isn't quite done yet. "The heaviest portion of the construction is essentially from 17th to 19th," said Director of Engineering...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Scott Boulevard bridge work coming in July

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is scheduled to begin on the Scott Boulevard bridge in South Hutchinson in the coming weeks. According to Don Brittain with Reno County Public Works, contractors will close the road around Friday, July 8 and begin removing the existing structure on July 11, if all goes as planned.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas issues emergency suspension of licensed McPherson daycare

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to the Golden Explorers daycare in McPherson. "State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary," the press release from KDHE read. "The order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety."
KWCH.com

Kansas officials warn of lakes affected by blue-green algae

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment warns of blue-green algae in ten places this holiday weekend. With many people out celebrating the 4th of July on the lake, KDHE is warning that the water in some counties is not safe for people or animals. They advise avoiding contact with water.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KWEC program to tour Kansas Trophy Experience

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center July WILD program will be a tour of Kansas Trophy Experience outside of Great Bend. They will show how they raise pheasant chicks for guided hunting experiences. On July 11, school-age kids and their families can either meet at Kansas Trophy Experience at 10am, or...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Scott Blvd. bridge work to start July 11

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is scheduled to begin on the Scott Boulevard bridge in South Hutchinson in the coming weeks. According to Don Brittain with Reno County Public Works, contractors will close Scott Boulevard some time around Friday, July 8, and begin removing the existing structure Monday, July 11, if all goes as planned.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Canton Library to host childcare advocate July 9

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the commitment from the Reno County ARPA Task Force to seek significant funding for childcare and the arrest of a McPherson child care provider just a few days ago, it's clear that finding safe and affordable places for kids so that parents can work continues to be a challenge.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson voters to decide renewal or sunset of half-cent sales tax

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Voters in the City of McPherson will vote Aug. 2 on whether or not to keep a half-cent sales tax on the books. Shall the City of McPherson, Kansas be authorized to impose a one-half percent (0.50%) Citywide retailers' sales tax (the "Sales Tax"), the revenues to be derived therefrom to be used for the purpose of financing the costs of the following and related expenditures:
MCPHERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hutch Post

USD 313 business leader to attend national conference

BUHLER, Kan. — USD 313 Director of Finance Shane Hecox has been awarded The Emerging Leaders Scholarship to attend the Association of School Business Officials International Conference in Portland, OR in September. Only 18 scholarships are awarded nationally. They are awarded to officials with five years or fewer of...
BUHLER, KS
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wichita, KS

Wichita is the largest city in the state of Kansas. As the “Air Capital of the World,” this city is where the aviation industry first took flight. This stunning city on the Great Plains marked its rich aviation heritage after becoming a lead producer of commercial planes in the United States.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Ozone Alert issued for Wichita area

The City of Wichita issued an Ozone Alert for the area Friday afternoon, with an air quality index measured at 90. Ozone levels were expected to rise into the evening and there could be similar conditions during the weekend. The air quality is considered to be unhealthy for people with chronic conditions. The city is urging them to take precautions:
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch City Hall closed Friday afternoon

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Hall will be closed on Friday, July 1st from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. South Hutchinson Police Officer Tristen Ryan is graduating from the academy at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. Staff will be attending the graduation ceremony and related activities.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Flood warning for Saline County expires

UPDATE: The flood warning for Saline County has expired. UPDATE 10:45 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the flood warning for Saline County to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. . . . At 10:07 a.m. CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 2 and 5 inches...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Work to continue on US 50 road work near Newton

NEWTON, Kan. — KDOT says work will resume next week on the ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-135 in Newton. From Tuesday, July 5, at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, traffic on the ramp will be narrowed and controlled by flaggers during daytime hours. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. There will be a width restriction of 11 feet. The work is part of a continuing ramp-pavement patching project on I-135 ramps at First Street and Broadway in Newton and on U.S. 50/I-135 interchanges on the south and north sides of Newton.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

