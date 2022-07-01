ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rest is vital for bodies and spiritual health

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
I pressed the snooze button on the alarm clock as I read the blurry numbers on the clock. It was that time again to get up and go to the office. The problem was that I was exhausted. It has been quite a busy week, and I thought, “Once we get through this busy season, I’ll be able to get some rest.”

But over the years, that early morning promise never really delivered. One busy season of life was traded for another. There always seemed to be something going on in life, family, or the church that was more pressing than a day off. I pushed myself until I suddenly realized, in my daily Bible reading, that I wasn’t doing this thing called life correctly. The opening pages of the English Bible vividly state that God rested on the seventh day.

For years, I tried to find the loophole to honoring the need for rest, which Christians and Jews refer to as Sabbath. It didn’t seem possible to stop working one day a week, so I tried to justify my actions. Was it really “work” if I enjoyed doing it? This is not work; these are obligations. When else will I be able to do this?

God created a need for Sabbath rest deep within us at creation, which is why it’s so important. We were designed to need this reset in our week — not just our bodies but our spiritual health. When we honor the Sabbath, we declare our faith in God. We say once a week, “I trust You.”

Perhaps, like me, you have been busy with life, work, raising a family, helping others, or just the business of life. Most of us have experienced those busy seasons. Much like the Lord rested on the seventh day of creation, you, too, need to take a moment to relax. If you are not involved in a church, attend one. Plan a trip if you haven’t taken a vacation in a while. If you are tired and weary, enjoy a day doing something you love. What a beautiful gift our Father gives us in the Sabbath. A chance to rest. An opportunity to trust. An invitation to experience His faithfulness. The Sabbath is a gift I want to open every week.

Keith Hawes is the pastor of Stewart Road Church in Monroe. He can be reached at contact@stewartroad.org.

