Leon County, FL

Leon County Schools test scores increase in math and English, but 'much to be done'

By Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

Leon County Schools' test scores for math and English have risen in the past year, according to Florida Statewide Assessments results released by the Florida Department of Education.

The number of students in third through 10th grade who scored a 3 or higher on the mathematics exam increased 4 percentage points, from 49% in 2021 to 53% in 2022.

The number of students in third through 10th grade who scored a 3 or higher on the language arts exam also increased 1 percentage point, from 52% to 53%.

"Given the circumstances and finally coming out of COVID, I am extremely proud of what our students accomplished this year," said Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna in a text message. "There is certainly much work to be done but having our kids back in school full time is fundamental to making up for the academic learning loss that occurred as a result of the pandemic."

The 2022 increase in math test scores comes after a significant drop in percentage points in 2021. Students did not take the assessments in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The number of students in third through 10th grade who scored a 3 or higher on the mathematics exam dropped to 49% in 2021 from 62% in 2019.

Scores are in: Leon County Schools best and worst FSA test scores: Did your school make the grade?

Last year: State report: Third-grade reading scores in Leon County drop 7% from 2019

For all assessments, students can score between a 1 and 5, with 3 considered satisfactory and passing.

If a student does not earn a 2 or higher on the test, they are at risk of being held back, according to Florida law. A 3 or above, however, is considered "satisfactory" and on grade level.

Overall, the percentage of students in third through 10th grade who passed the English language exam remained at 52% throughout the state from 2021 to 2022.

In math, the same group of students statewide improved by 4 percentage points, from 51% to 55%.

End of FSA: Tallahassee educators optimistic about the end of high-stakes testing in Florida

Changes coming: Florida Standards Assessments will be revamped as DeSantis signs new measure

This is the last year of the FSA for Florida students.

At a press conference in September 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced ending the FSA would be a priority in the 2022 legislative session and signed SB1048 in March.

"We need to move forward with a more nimble and effective approach,” the governor said at Doral Academy Preparatory School, a public charter middle and high school in Miami-Dade County.

The state will switch to "progress monitoring." Students will take three tests throughout the year versus once a year.

"Today we come, not to praise the FSA, but to bury it," DeSantis said as he signed the bill at a press conference in St. Petersburg.

Other state data

Charter schools decreased by 2 percentage points in third grade language arts, but still maintained 7 points above public schools, according to DOE data.

Data also showed the achievement gap in the third grade English language arts exam between ethnic/racial groups did not widen.

"African American students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and Hispanic students had gains on all Mathematics and ELA metrics," according to a press release titled "Florida Narrows Student Achievement Gaps in New Assessment Results," sent from DOE Tuesday.

“Every child deserves access to the best possible education available, regardless of income or background,” said Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. “Today’s increases – spanning grade levels, subject areas, and demographics – would not have been possible without our hard-working teachers and staff and their dedication to student success. Now is the time to double-down on our efforts to accelerate student outcomes.”

'Build stronger communities': Hartsfield Elementary opens Family Resource Center

However, the data show the positive metrics in achievement gaps in third grade English language arts scores aren't because of a increase in achievement in both minority groups and white students.

The gap between Black and white students narrowed because white students scored 2 percentage points lower in 2022 than in 2021. Black student scores remained the same.

The gap between Hispanic and white students remained the same but only because both subgroups decreased by 2 percentage points.

Around the Big Bend

Jefferson and Gadsden Counties ranked the lowest in the state among the third grade English language arts test scores, scoring 19% and 27% respectively.

In the same exam, Wakulla County surpassed Leon County with a passing rate of 55%.

Jefferson County had been under state oversight for the past five years. In 2017, the state took over the school district and handed responsibilities to Somerset Academy, Inc., to deal with failing grades, staffing issues and missing funds. It had the distinction of being the only school district in Florida run by a charter school.

This spring, former Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran gave Jefferson County Schools back to the district, but the district will have to report its budget once a month for at least a year and will have to keep the unassigned fund balance at least at 5%.

For more information about FSA testing results, click here .

Contact Ana Goñi-Lessan at AGoniLessan@tallahassee.com and follow her on Twitter @goni_lessan.

Want more news coverage? If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If not, please subscribe using the link at the top of the page and help keep the news you care about coming.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County Schools test scores increase in math and English, but 'much to be done'

