'A full circle experience': FAMU alumnus Timothy Barber is the new Black Archives director

Almost two decades ago, Florida A&M University alumnus Timothy Barber worked at the Black Archives under founding director James Eaton and former interim director Murrell Dawson. Now, Barber will be returning to FAMU after being named director of the Meek-Eaton Black Archives Research Center and Museum .

"When I received the news that I was selected, I was excited, honored, and humbled," said Barber, a Miami native. "It's a full-circle experience to have this opportunity to return to the university and lead this organization that has given me so much."

Barber, 48, earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in history from FAMU. While attending the university as a graduate student in 2003, his involvement as an intern at the Black Archives became an eye-opening moment during his tenure.

"It was a rewarding experience to touch a lot of the documents, and I think, at the time, I was doing some work on documents about FAMU's 25th anniversary,” Barber told the Tallahassee Democrat. “It was just interesting to be introduced to archiving as a field and profession that I never knew existed.”

Dawson, who is currently a research associate at the Black Archives, commented on Barber's appointment.

"We are extremely excited and proud that he is returning home to lead," Dawson said. "He was a phenomenal student and a very energetic intern here at the Black Archives. FAMU is so fortunate to secure him."

Associate professor of history Darius Young has served as the Black Archives interim director for the past year. He is also FAMU's Quality Enhancement Plan director.

The Black Archives, which was established by a 1971 Florida legislative mandate, is named in honor of the late Congresswoman Carrie Meek and founding director James Eaton. In 1976, the Carnegie Library on FAMU’s campus became the founding home of the Black Archives Research Center and Museum.

The Black Archives in the headlines:

The center holds over 500,000 individual archival records and over 5,000 individual museum artifacts, with collections ranging from African art and memorabilia to documentation of FAMU’s history and rare papers that date back to slavery.

Barber has been serving as the executive director of the Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. since 2009. Similar to the center at FAMU, the Miami center collects and preserves materials that reflect the African American experience, housing more than 40,000 collections and objects.

As executive director, Barber received three different grants from the Institute of Museums and Library Services , which allowed him to create and expand digital access to the center's collection.

Barber is also the creator and founding director of the Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex in Miami, which provides a space for year-round programming, exhibitions and a working environment for the archive's headquarters.

“Tim Barber brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to the Meek-Eaton Black Archives, one of the greatest treasures on our campus,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maurice Edington said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to him building on its rich legacy further developing this resource to its fullest potential.”

The Meek-Eaton Black Archives has a current operating budget of $366,592. Barber plans to increase funding through grants and sponsorship and membership support.

"I'm up for challenges," Barber said. "I've trained at the Meek-Eaton building, I see the benefit and the growth in it and I want to help it reach its full potential."

Other goals include increasing the public's access to the museum's collections through digital applications and to create rotating exhibits that will keep visitors coming into the center on a regular basis and repeated visits.

"I want to make the Meek-Eaton Black Archives one of the best institutions in the nation of collecting, preserving, and making available the history of people of color," Barber said.

Barber starts the new position on July 1, and he will be moving from Miami to Tallahassee with his wife and two children.

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'A full circle experience': FAMU alumnus Timothy Barber is the new Black Archives director