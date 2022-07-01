ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

'A full circle experience': FAMU alumnus Timothy Barber is the new Black Archives director

By Tarah Jean, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxdGt_0gRrMJBs00

Almost two decades ago, Florida A&M University alumnus Timothy Barber worked at the Black Archives under founding director James Eaton and former interim director Murrell Dawson. Now, Barber will be returning to FAMU after being named director of the Meek-Eaton Black Archives Research Center and Museum .

"When I received the news that I was selected, I was excited, honored, and humbled," said Barber, a Miami native. "It's a full-circle experience to have this opportunity to return to the university and lead this organization that has given me so much."

Barber, 48, earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in history from FAMU. While attending the university as a graduate student in 2003, his involvement as an intern at the Black Archives became an eye-opening moment during his tenure.

"It was a rewarding experience to touch a lot of the documents, and I think, at the time, I was doing some work on documents about FAMU's 25th anniversary,” Barber told the Tallahassee Democrat. “It was just interesting to be introduced to archiving as a field and profession that I never knew existed.”

Dawson, who is currently a research associate at the Black Archives, commented on Barber's appointment.

"We are extremely excited and proud that he is returning home to lead," Dawson said. "He was a phenomenal student and a very energetic intern here at the Black Archives. FAMU is so fortunate to secure him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KctP_0gRrMJBs00

Associate professor of history Darius Young has served as the Black Archives interim director for the past year. He is also FAMU's Quality Enhancement Plan director.

The Black Archives, which was established by a 1971 Florida legislative mandate, is named in honor of the late Congresswoman Carrie Meek and founding director James Eaton. In 1976, the Carnegie Library on FAMU’s campus became the founding home of the Black Archives Research Center and Museum.

The Black Archives in the headlines:

The center holds over 500,000 individual archival records and over 5,000 individual museum artifacts, with collections ranging from African art and memorabilia to documentation of FAMU’s history and rare papers that date back to slavery.

Barber has been serving as the executive director of the Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. since 2009. Similar to the center at FAMU, the Miami center collects and preserves materials that reflect the African American experience, housing more than 40,000 collections and objects.

As executive director, Barber received three different grants from the Institute of Museums and Library Services , which allowed him to create and expand digital access to the center's collection.

Barber is also the creator and founding director of the Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex in Miami, which provides a space for year-round programming, exhibitions and a working environment for the archive's headquarters.

“Tim Barber brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to the Meek-Eaton Black Archives, one of the greatest treasures on our campus,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maurice Edington said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to him building on its rich legacy further developing this resource to its fullest potential.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdKBp_0gRrMJBs00

The Meek-Eaton Black Archives has a current operating budget of $366,592. Barber plans to increase funding through grants and sponsorship and membership support.

"I'm up for challenges," Barber said. "I've trained at the Meek-Eaton building, I see the benefit and the growth in it and I want to help it reach its full potential."

Other goals include increasing the public's access to the museum's collections through digital applications and to create rotating exhibits that will keep visitors coming into the center on a regular basis and repeated visits.

"I want to make the Meek-Eaton Black Archives one of the best institutions in the nation of collecting, preserving, and making available the history of people of color," Barber said.

Barber starts the new position on July 1, and he will be moving from Miami to Tallahassee with his wife and two children.

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'A full circle experience': FAMU alumnus Timothy Barber is the new Black Archives director

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdcthereporter.com

The Pioneer Of Journalism At Miami Dade College Passes Away At 87

When Barbara Garfunkel recruited Raleigh Mann to serve as The Falcon Times founding editor-in-chief in 1961, Dade County Junior College—known today as Miami Dade College—served less than 1,500 students. “The paper was kind of an affirmation that we were legitimate,” Mann would tell The Reporter in an interview...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Alexander Otaola wants to run for Miami-Dade County Mayor

YouTube sensation, influencer, actor, and political activist Alexander Otaola wants to run for Miami Dade County Mayor. Alexander Otaola, founder of the YouTube channel Hola Ota-Ola!, has announced that he plans to run for Mayor of Miami-Dade County. The influencer and content creator has played a central role in galvanizing Cuban Americans in Miami to vote for Trump and continues using his right-leaning beliefs to push his potential political career.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Education
Miami New Times

"It's Tragic": Camillus House Beyond Capacity as Miami Rents Rise

Miami's skyrocketing rents and jaw-dropping home prices have many middle-class locals wondering if it's time to pack up and leave. But not everyone has that choice. Some lower-income residents are facing the harsh reality of ending up on the street, leaving Miami's most prominent homelessness assistance organization scrambling to help with limited resources.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

The death of a top Cuban official, the end of jury selection and Miami might see underground tunnels for commuting in the future

One of the most powerful communists in Cuba is dead. General Luis Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja died of a heart attack, according to state media on the island. Lopez-Calleja managed much of Cuba’s economy. He was the head of GAESA — the military conglomerate that runs dozens of state companies — hotels, gas stations, retail stores, ports, marinas and import companies.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gaither
Person
Carrie Meek
tamaractalk.com

Sheriff Tony: Training to Make a Difference

“We don’t rise to the level of our expectations; we fall to the level of our training.” – Archilochus. Our nation has again experienced tragedy after multiple recent mass casualty shooting events in Buffalo, NY, Laguna Woods, CA, and Uvalde, TX. As a community, we have learned...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.Federal offices: Closed.County offices: Closed.County courts: Closed.Public schools: Closed.Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.Post offices: ClosedPublic libraries: Closed.Stock markets: Closed.Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.Public libraries: Closed.Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule.Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary. 
thewestsidegazette.com

97 Years Escaping “Valleys of Shadows of Death” Edwena Smith Taylor and Hezeree Jackson Smith

Handwritten by Edwena Smith Taylor, eldest daughter, Edited by Al Calloway. In our modern society, many people choose not to trust the Sacred Words of Holy Bible. Mrs. Hezeree Jackson Smith, turned 97, May 14, 2022, is not one of those, in fact she is just the opposite! She explicitly trusts Sacred Words of the Holy Bible, KJV, preferably. Her five living children of an original eight, can attest to this fact, and that she has escaped from many “valleys of shadows of death”.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famu#Black People#The New Black#Slavery#Circle#Florida A M University#The Black Archives
Click10.com

Some teachers fear new state law will encourage discrimination, hate

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miriam Torres said she loves to teach and she couldn’t imagine herself doing anything else. The Marcus A. Milam K-8 Center teacher said her classroom is like her second home, so she has a golden frame with her favorite photograph. It was shot on her wedding day. She and her bride wore white lace.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

13-year-old suffers serious illness, now she’s raising money to help others

MIAMI – A young Miami girl had her world seriously shaken when she was diagnosed with pancreatitis. She spent the beginning of her journey at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Now she’s turned her very intense experience into something positive. Isabella Pedraja started having severe stomach pains. “I wanna...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Hurricane Center Says 90 Percent Chance System Forms

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on “Potential Tropical Cyclone 2.” The advisories started at 5 p.m. The system, marked by the “X” above, is one of three systems now being watched by meteorologists at the hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting outside Hallandale Beach nightclub leaves 1 dead

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a nightclub on Hallandale Beach. Officers found the deceased body of a man in the parking lot of The Cheetah, at around 6 a.m., Friday. The area is under investigation by CSI and detectives on scene. Please...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy