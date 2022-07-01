ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Roe v. Wade: A terrifying new reality for parents who are expecting | Opinion

By Amanda Green
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qodf_0gRrMHQQ00

There seems to be a perception by some that pro-choice means anti-baby. The recent Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect those who desperately want children and are now scared for their lives.

As a 28-year-old married Florida woman who has spent the past few years of my marriage working to save and plan for the children that my husband and I intend to bring into the world very soon, I am one of those people.

Abortion is not always about not wanting a child. Often, it is about wanting a child and not having a safe, caring, and quality way to bring them into the world. The rationale for aborting may be fiscal, physical, medical, or emotional. Only one thing remains consistent - family planning is incredibly personal. It is devastating to know that I may not be able to raise the children I had always envisioned because my rights have been stripped away.

There are many women who support everyone’s right to choose but are personally at a life-stage where only a medically unviable fetus would force us to abort. And we are terrified. By the end of July, Americans in 15 states will no longer have access to abortions. The longer-term fate of Floridians remains uncertain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asyIy_0gRrMHQQ00

What is certain, is that Florida lawmakers have passed legislation, emboldened and supported by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, that changes the ban on abortions in Florida from 24 weeks to 15 weeks of gestation with no exemptions for victims of rape, incest, or human trafficking. For those who have not recently celebrated and excitedly tracked a pregnancy: A fetus is not viable before 24 weeks outside of the womb.

Ninety-four percent of abortions in Florida happen before 12 weeks of gestation. Laws limiting access to abortion will primarily impact people who know they are pregnant, want to be pregnant, and now are not eligible without additional pain and suffering to receive medically necessary treatment.

Under this new Florida law, I would need to see two separate doctors to undergo two separate exams certifying that my pregnancy would cause sepsis and kill me prior to going through the already traumatic experience of aborting a fetus that I have already named. The risk of forcibly enduring a full-term pregnancy, a condition capable of causing life-long disabilities or taking a mother’s life, is now exponentially higher in the United States of America.

This does not save my babies. This does not protect my family’s values. This exclusively infringes on our right to private and safe medical care because of the personal views of religion. This country was founded with the core value of separation of state from church. Abortions happened well before Roe v. Wade and will continue to happen after this ruling.

Overturning Roe v. Wade jeopardizes more lives than it claims to protect, including those who have spent their entire young adult lives eagerly preparing to become parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoACo_0gRrMHQQ00

A Florida-raised, Florida State University alum, Amanda Green and her husband recently moved back to Tallahassee to grow their family after spending five years working in Washington DC.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Roe v. Wade: A terrifying new reality for parents who are expecting | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideedition.com

Texas Sheriff Shares Thoughts on Roe v. Wade Decision: 'Shame on the Supreme Court'

“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Green
The Independent

10-year-old forced to travel for abortion after being denied in Ohio sparks widespread outrage

A shocking case of child abuse is underscoring just how restrictive abortion laws in Republican states have become since the demise of Roe v Wade at the hands of the US Supreme Court in June.Hours after the high court decision, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, a point at which many don’t yet know they’re pregnant.The new law meant that a 10-year-old who had been raped and was six weeks and three days pregant couldn’t get an abortion in the state, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.Instead, the girl had to travel to...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Americans#Floridians
Fast Company

A legal expert dives into Roe v. Wade and what could take its place to protect women

Abortion rights advocates are looking for alternative ways to protect a woman’s right to the procedure following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Responding to the ruling by the majority conservative justices, President Joe Biden called on lawmakers to act. “Let me be very clear and unambiguous: The only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose and the balance that existed is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law,” he said.
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Does Roe v. Wade protect birth control?

THE SUPREME Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has left people wondering if birth control could be under threat. Experts have weighed in on the impact the Supreme Court's decision could have on birth control. Does Roe v. Wade protect birth control?. As of the time of writing, Roe...
U.S. POLITICS
Glamour

Halsey Says Having an Abortion ‘Saved My Life’ in Powerful Letter About Roe v. Wade

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Halsey is reflecting on the abortion that “saved my life.”. The pop star, who has been open about their struggles with endometriosis and expiriencing a miscarriage in the past, revealed they miscarried three times before turning 24. “It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy,” Halsey wrote in an open letter on Vogue. “One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
CBS News

Impact of state abortion bans after Roe v. Wade is overturned

At least 22 states are imposing restrictions or bans on abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the University of California, San Francisco, joins CBS News to talk about the repercussions these laws could have on women across the country.
U.S. POLITICS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy