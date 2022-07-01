ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Luncheon marks 70th anniversary of Monroe Thrift Shop

By Special to The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
The Thrift Shop Association celebrated its 70th anniversary of the shop with a luncheon and business meeting at the Monroe Golf & Country Club.

Barbara Rhodes, president, welcomed members and introduced two new members, Debbie Casteel and Joyce Uden. Also attending were past presidents Cheryl Doran, Julie Domick, Jeanne Micka and Betty Wilhelm.

Rhodes talked about the history of the shop. The idea came from the American Association of University Women in 1951 after the members visited a Woman's Club in Ann Arbor. The shop was originally on Macomb St., on the square in a building behind the Detroit Edison building. The shop moved to 84 W. Front St. in 1955. In 1974 the shop moved to its present location on N. Monroe St.; the association bought the building.

The shop sells a variety of items, including clothing, decorating items, kitchen gear, books, toys, jewelry, bedding and more. It features a window display.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The shop will be closed July 24 through Aug. 10. The public is welcome. Association members work as volunteers. All income from sales are used to help the community through student scholarships and donations of clothing and other items to area families.

Jenell Simpson, treasurer, updates sales results. Scholarship recipients were acknowledged.

Nancy Burrell reported on building improvements and repairs. Betty Curley, community services chair, reported donations to GodWorks! and First Presbyterian Church; money will be used for meals for the homeless and the church's Bed Race for children. Funds also were sent to the Arthur Lesow Community Center.

Joyce Potter announced four luncheon meetings coming in September, December, March and June.

Luncheon tables were decorated by Potter, Ruth Ann Peters and Carol Calendar.

Lorey Roop, second vice president, said marking is going well. There is a 70 cent sale at the shop in honor of the shop's anniversary.

Joyce Schultz's mission report noted help for children and adults.

Micka, publicity chair, reported articles in The Monroe News and the weekly Bedford Press.

Brenda Thomas said receiving is busy, and members are preparing summer merchandise for sale. She thanked Sue Coseo and her husband for assisting with summer storage and Micka for her help.

An election of officers took place. Simpson and Rhoades were elected co-treasurers. Edna Hultberg and Peg Rosenberg were elected co-first vice presidents.

Curley was recognized for 20 years of service to the Thrift Shop. Thomas recently received the Sunshine Showing the Way Award from RSVP.

Rhoades reported that two new plaques will soon be displayed at the shop. Plaques will show the shop's mission statement and a list of organizations supported by the shop.

Members were reminded to complete their questionnaires.

Sue Coseo sang a song Jane McIntyre wrote years ago about the Thrift Shop.

