Monroe County, MI

Blood drive hosted at Monroe Church of Nazarene nets 38 units

By Dean Cousino
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
Blood donations are needed especially during the summer months because that's when people are more active and many accidents occur.

John Guldi, 17, a 2022 graduate of Jefferson High School, recently donated during s blood drive to benefit the American Red Cross held at the Monroe Church of the Nazarene off M-50.

A total of 32 whole blood units and six power red cells were collected during the drive, said Laurie Knight, the Red Cross account manager for Monroe County. Don Wintersteen of Temperance, a local blood program leader and volunteer for the past five years, greeted visitors and assisted with registrations.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in the community. The Red Cross encourages more donations during the summer months.

Those interested can make appointments to give blood, platelets or plasma by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

