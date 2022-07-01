ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Shampoo Ingredient ASAP If You Struggle With A Dry Scalp And Thinning Hair–It Makes It So Much Worse!

 2 days ago
Shutterstock

A dry scalp and thinning hair isn’t just uncomfortable to deal with; it can also tank the confidence you have in your appearance and may even feel impossible to treat. If you’ve tried everything on the market, from scalp treatments to supplements, it may be time to take a look at what needs to be cut out of your hair care routine rather than what needs to be added. Hair experts say it’s possible the unexpected culprit can be found right in the ingredients of your shampoo.

As it turns out, not all shampoo ingredients are great for your hair and scalp. In fact, many can cause or worsen issues like a flaky, irritated scalp or hair loss. To discover one of the worst ingredients you should avoid at all costs if you’re looking to put an end to these issues, we spoke to Kerry Yates, trichologist at Colour Collective. She told us silicones should be avoided as much as possible.

Avoid Silicones At All Costs

If you're dealing with thinning hair and a dry scalp, Yates says you should never buy shampoo containing silicones. "Stay away from silicones," she warns. There are several reasons this ingredient can worsen your hair issues. For one, you've probably already noticed that thinning hair can end up looking flat, limp, and weighed down. Unfortunately, adding silicones to the mix will only exacerbate the issue. Yates explains that "they can clog the follicles if used directly on the scalp," and if they're in your conditioner, "they can weigh down fine, thin hair making it appear oily and lifeless." We definitely don't want that!

But it isn't just the fact that this ingredient can weigh your hair down that makes it so undesirable. Additionally, research shows that silicones such as dimethicone are a major culprit of product buildup on your scalp, which can lead to increased irritation, dandruff, and even hair loss. That's the last thing you want to deal with if you're already experiencing thinning hair. Overall, this ingredient is an absolute no-go in any of your hair products.

What To Look For Instead Of Silicones

If you want the healthiest hair and scalp around, Yates says to "look for a shampoo that is from from silicones and heavy oils." Instead of these ingredients, your best option is go with lighter shampoos. She recommends Innersense Pure Harmon Hairbath in particular, noting that it's "formulated with gentle surfactants, natural ingredients that effectively cleanse the scalp." It's even gentle enough to use every day!

And if you're really looking to get your hair growth into gear, you can try out the Professional Reverse Shampoo from evolis. The FGF5 inhibitors in this product can help "rejuvenate the follicles' life cycle, pushing resting hair into the growing phase." We like the sound of that! When using a targeted hair growth shampoo like this one, Yates says you should "be sure to massage into the scalp to achieve the best benefits." Noted!

