ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lawsuit: Harper, Hutzel operating rooms are unsanitary, beds crusted with dried blood

By Kristen Jordan Shamus, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ns7Oz_0gRrMC0n00

Two employees of the housekeeping and environmental services company contracted to clean Detroit's Harper University Hospital and Hutzel Women's Hospital sued Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleging they were fired after they spoke out about a lack of cleaning supplies and staffing that led to dirty operating rooms and other unsanitary conditions.

The workers — Denise Bonds, 52, of Detroit, and Shenesia Rhodes, 48, of St. Clair Shores — sued Tenet Healthcare, the for-profit parent company of the Detroit Medical Center, which operates Harper and Hutzel, along with the Compass Group, which owns Crothall Healthcare, and was contracted to provide cleaning services.

Showing pictures of dried blood and bodily fluid they say was crusted on hospital beds and puddles of blood on the floor of a utility room, Rhodes and Bonds said the companies refused to provide adequate cleaning supplies to workers or staff the hospital properly to ensure rooms were thoroughly cleaned — a violation of health and safety rules.

According to court records, Rhodes and Bonds were told they had to use five rags to clean as many as 28 rooms, leading to concerns over cross-contamination. The same rags used to clean toilets in one patient's room had to be reused in other patients' rooms.

Operating room suites where babies were delivered by cesarean section were not thoroughly sanitized. Conditions at the hospital got so bad, Rhodes said, workers offered to go to Walmart to buy supplies, but were denied. The women allege they complained in person to supervisors, by phone and by email, but were reprimanded and faced retaliation.

Ultimately, after Rhodes and Bonds, both union stewards, filed complaints with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, they were fired.

"We had harassment ... every time we spoke up," Rhodes said. "That's when we took further actions and went to OSHA ... because it wasn't safe. We had coworkers who didn't even have a voice because they were afraid of getting fired.

"Housekeepers and janitors and other people like that are afraid. We decided to be their voice because we are union stewards, but we are more than housekeepers. We are bigger than that. We pray with these patients. We have fun with the employees. They became our family ... like a second home. ... You want it to be clean. You want it to be great. But it's like they dropped the ball on us."

Tenet Healthcare declined to comment Thursday on the allegations made in the lawsuit. The Free Press did not get a response Thursday to an email message seeking comment from the Compass Group.

Azzam Elder, the Dearborn-based attorney representing Bonds and Rhodes, said workers were denied cleaning supplies so the companies could cut expenses and boost profits.

He is seeking $44 million for his clients because "the CEOs of both hospitals, they make $22 million a year between the two of them. So we're going to be asking, because of the damage they've caused my clients, for one year's salary from both of them because justice belongs to even the little people who speak up."

Rhodes and Bonds said Tenet and Compass/Crothall not only failed to ensure the hospital was adequately cleaned, but the companies also did not provide workers with personal protective equipment to keep them safe from the coronavirus.

Rhodes had coronavirus three times while working at the hospital and was denied an N95 mask.

"Early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, plaintiff Rhodes was given an n95 mask from a physician, but (supervisors) took away her n95 mask and told her that she is not a doctor or nurse, and that housekeepers should not be wearing n95 masks," the lawsuit alleges.

Their claims come two years after employees at another Tenet-owned DMC hospital, Detroit's Sinai-Grace, alleged they were fired for speaking out about unsafe conditions in violation of the Michigan Whistleblowers’ Protection Act.

In documents filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, the workers — four nurses, a clinical coordinator and an emergency room technician — alleged dozens of patients died unnecessarily at Sinai-Grace early in the coronavirus pandemic because the hospital system failed to provide adequate staffing and supplies to properly care for them.

They said the hospital ran out of stretchers, beds, ventilators, monitors to track patients' vital signs, body bags and oxygen tanks.

Wayne County Circuit Judge Dana Hathaway ruled that the workers had a right to a jury trial, but Tenet's lawyers appealed that decision.

The state Court of Appeals ordered the case to arbitration, but Jim Rasor, the attorney representing the Sinai-Grace workers, appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The state Supreme Court issued a stay in the case, delaying a decision because Sinai-Grace workers' complaint is similar to another under consideration, McMillon v. City of Kalamazoo.

"The backdrop of this is that companies have been putting these mandatory arbitration agreements in place to keep people from getting to a jury because they know the juries are going to be very unhappy about how these workers are treated by the companies," Rasor said. "They're hoping that arbitration will be less public and they'll get hit less from a dispassionate arbitrator rather than an actual jury of people's peers."

And in December 2020, two former DMC cardiologists won a $10.6 million arbitration award against Tenet Healthcare, including reinstatement of their medical staff privileges at Harper, Hutzel and Sinai-Grace hospitals, after they faced retaliation for raising concerns about substandard care, cost-cutting measures and allegations of improper Medicare and Medicaid billing practices.

The arbitrator found that Dallas-based Tenet acted with malice in fall 2018 when the DMC fired Drs. Mahir Elder and Amir Kaki from their leadership positions, and soon afterward, discontinued their staff privileges.

Dr. Mahir Elder is the brother of Azzam Elder, the attorney representing Bonds and Rhodes.

Rhodes said she has been looking for work, but so far has been unable to find any.

"It's a traumatizing moment for both of us," she said.

"I tried to do DoorDash, but the gas prices was not conducive. ... I just was like, this might not be for me, burning more gas than I am making. So I've been putting in resumes."

Free Press staff writer JC Reindl contributed to this report.

Contact Kristen Jordan Shamus: kshamus@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @kristenshamus.

Subscribe to the Free Press.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Lawsuit Alleges Detroit's Harper-Hutzel Hospital Has Dirty Beds and Operating Rooms

Dirty conditions at Midtown Detroit's Harper-Hutzel Hospital are appalling, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court. Two employees of the housekeeping and environmental services company contracted to clean Detroit's Harper-Hutzel Hospital sued Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleging they were fired after they spoke out about a lack of cleaning supplies and staffing that led to dirty operating rooms and other unsanitary conditions.
DETROIT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Report: More than 25,000 eviction cases filed in Detroit during the pandemic

Detroit residents and advocates have been showing up to city council meetings regularly to talk about evictions. Advocates are calling for more low-income housing, with homes available for $500 a month or less. Some evicted tenants have been living in hotels paid for by COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) funding...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Kwame Kilpatrick, wife sought donations for home following birth of son

In announcing the birth of their son Kyng Malachi Kilpatrick, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife, LaTicia McGee, asked supporters for donations toward a home in Orlando, Florida, according to a June 27 report in Deadline Detroit. The couple asked for donations in increments up to $8,000, Deadline...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saint Clair Shores, MI
Government
City
Saint Clair Shores, MI
MedPage Today

Michigan Urogynecologist Charged for Practicing With Suspended License

A Grand Rapids physician who specializes in urogynecology is facing a felony charge after practicing with a suspended license, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. Husam Abed, MD, 52, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, a 4-year felony, Attorney...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

State funding rescues affordable housing plans for city of Detroit

Detroit officials are celebrating - again - the addition of 486 affordable housing units in the near future. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says rapidly rising labor and materials costs for the developers had put those units in jeopardy. "When the costs started to rise, they (the builders) weren't going to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Riverwalk becoming Michigan destination

Detroit — With the eastern part of the Detroit Riverwalk nearly done, its developer is casting its eyes westward. Work on the western section broke ground in May. What once was a mishmash of gravel piles and abandoned buildings is now a place for 5K races and playground dates.
DETROIT, MI
chicagopopular.com

Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire

Michigan, Detroit (CP) — Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire. I don’t have access to the DFD feed, sorry. DEMS has sent 2 rigs to the scene. I’m assuming Battalion Chief 1 & 5, but can’t confirm it. Being told there’s a vehicle fire on the 2nd floor of the parking structure. Multiple DPD Scouts are also responding for traffic control.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#Osha#Health And Safety#Medicare#Hutzel Women S Hospital#District Court#Tenet Healthcare#The Compass Group#Crothall Healthcare
blac.media

Crooked Landlords Could Evict Thousands Soon

Nearly 300 people in Wayne County that was placed in a hotel room with funds from Michigan Covid Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) might soon be kicked out, reported by Bridge Detroit. CERA funds have ran dry and residents that were placed during the pandemic have a deadline to vacate, and may be evicted.
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

Detroiters struggling to make it out of pandemic pain feel left behind as relief programs end

Patreice Massey died suddenly and in her sleep at home on Detroit’s east side in December 2020. She was 37 years old. The three children she left behind were then aged 3, 8 and 15. For the year and a half since, her children and widower, James Massey, have been navigating their grief — along with a complicated and unresponsive financial safety net they unexpectedly need.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
umich.edu

Nearly 9 in 10 Detroit eviction cases filed during pandemic involved illegal rentals

DETROIT—Despite pandemic-related eviction prevention measures, thousands of Detroit renters were evicted in the past two years due to loopholes in policies and enforcement. Analysis of court data by University of Michigan researchers shows nearly 90% of eviction cases filed in Detroit during the pandemic came from landlords whose properties were not in compliance with the city’s rental ordinance. Eviction case filings are on the rise in 2022, signaling the potential return to a cycle of mass evictions.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit ice cream store won't serve police in body armor • A violent carjacking • GOP debates in Warren

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A Detroit ice cream store said it will deny service to police officers if they are wearing tactical body armor. Cold Truth Soft Serve, located at 4240 Cass Avenue, posted a photo on social media of a Detroit police cruiser parked in front of their shop with the caption, "We can tolerate the parking however you please but we will not serve anyone wearing body armor."
DETROIT, MI
Lootpress

Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin. According to court documents, on February 13, 2020, William Pope, also known as “Shorty,” 47, of Detroit, sold a...
BECKLEY, WV
WNEM

Officials investigating fire at Flint daycare

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare. The fire broke out about 5 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Gloria’s Little Angels Child Care Center, located at 2440 Lippincott Blvd. No one was injured, but the fire...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy