Prosecutor wants to tell jury about dog's death during Rockford double murder trial

ROCKFORD — Attorneys in the case of Kelvin Langston, a Rockford man accused of killing two members of his family and their dog, are sparring over whether a jury should hear about his criminal history — including the dog's death — when his trial begins this month.

Langston, 31, is charged with fatally shooting his sister, 27-year-old Christina Langston-Hill, and her husband, 28-year-old Teon Hill, on Aug. 8, 2019, at their Bruce Street home.

In a separate incident that occurred on July 19, 2019, Langston is accused of breaking into the residence and shooting the couple’s dog dead in front of Christina Langston-Hill.

In both cases, he is also charged with of host of gun offenses, including being in possession of a firearm as a gang member.

Assistant Public Defender Margie O’Connor is asking Judge Brendan Maher to keep Langston's gang affiliation from the jury trial because she claims it isn’t relevant to the homicides.

“There’s no evidence that that shooting was related to any gang activity,” O’Connor said in a January motion. “Gang membership is admissible only when there is sufficient proof that membership is related to the crime charged.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Krivanec says the two cases are connected and wants a jury to know all about the allegation that Langston killed the dog .

In a motion filed last fall, Krivanec said because the victims were family members the defendant lived with previously, all charges filed against Langston indicate a pattern of domestic violence.

“On July 19, 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for Kelvin Langston and Langston-Hill obtained an Emergency Order of Protection against her brother, the defendant, alleging he had shot and killed her dog,” the motion states. “Prior to (allegedly) shooting her dog on July 19, 2019, the defendant had lived at the residence with Langston-Hill and Hill.”

According to records, the order of protection was set for a hearing on Aug. 8, the day the Hills were killed.

Maher hasn’t ruled whether Langston’s other criminal case will be part of the murder trial. He could allow it, bar it altogether or prohibit the state from telling the jury Langston is affiliated with a gang.

“The evidence of gang affiliation is highly inflammatory and should not be allowed as it is too prejudicial,” O’Connor said.

Trial is scheduled to begin July 11.

