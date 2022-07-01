ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

On the Market: $150k home in Rockford's Edgewater Neighborhood for sale

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGc0l_0gRrM8Z800

Address: 1731 Melrose St., Rockford

Description: This three bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home features over 2,000-square-feet of living space and is located in Rockford’s beautiful Edgewater Neighborhood. This home boasts beautiful architectural details, gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout, wide trim, crown molding & coffered ceilings that add to the beauty. The living room features a fireplace and leads to a cozy additional sitting room. There’s also a formal dining room and a renovated kitchen that features new flooring, stylish white cabinetry and hardware, new granite countertops, white appliances and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom, a full bath and two more spacious bedrooms. The finished lower level has additional living space in the rec room along with a finished laundry room and walk-in pantry.

Asking price: $150,000

Realtor: Toni Vander Heyden, Keller Williams Realty Signature, 815-315-1111

About this series:

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you’d like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put “On the Market” in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s the best Chinese restaurant in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is some of the most popular in America. In fact, Chinese food is the most popular ethnic cuisine in the country, according to Chef’s Pencil. Families all over the country order Chinese food from thousands of different restaurants to have a delicious, affordable meal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Fourth of July parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Annual Fourth of July parade is getting closer. It kicks off with a motorcycle parade at 4:40 p.m. Monday, followed by the “Screw City” Jeep parade ten minute later. The main parade begins at 5: p.m. The parade will start on 7th Street and wind its way through Downtown, ending […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Fire destroys South Beloit home

A South Beloit home was badly damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago …. Volunteers collect Machesney Park Marine’s funeral …. Rockford-area 2022 Fourth of July fireworks schedule. Rockford’s Fourth of July parade. Instructions for watching Rockford fireworks at Davis …. Months...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Real Estate
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Rockford, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Vacant Rockford home goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A condemned, vacant house burned Saturday night in Rockford. Firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire at 128 N. Day Avenue around 9: 52 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They arrived on scene and found a condemned, vacant house with fire showing from the windows on the northwest corner […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

FreshFin prepares for grand opening at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is preparing to hold a grand opening celebration event this month for its second Madison location. FreshFin is currently already opened at Hilldale, bringing hand-crafted poké and grain bowls to the shopping center for shoppers to enjoy. There are 12 house-crafted bowls that people can choose from.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Dirt Bikes Collide Near Rock Falls

Parker2news is reporting that overnight in Whiteside County near Rockfalls. Two dirt bikes collided with each other. both occupants of the dirt bikes weren’t wearing helmets. One patient severely injured with a broken arm. That patient was transported to CGH in Sterling then was transported by helicopter to Saint...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edgewater#Keller Williams Realty#Housing List#Rockford Description
MATC Times

3 Bedroom Apt, Rent Includes Heat, Walking Distance to Campus

412 Pleasant Street #3Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apt, in downtown Beloit, walking distance to campus, central air, gourmet kitchen including, new cabinets, quartz counters, disposal, microwave, dishwasher, SS appliances, etc. Many charming vintage features including pocket doors, refinished woodwork, ornamental fireplace, built in bookcases and hutch. Hardwood floors throughout, finished closets, plantation blinds on all windows. Flooded with sunlight, also has small private outdoor space off kitchen, and secured storage room in basement. Laundry and fitness room on premises. Easy street parking. Available June 1. Call or text Amy 312-961-7806.
flyfishings.art

Martin Gustafson Furniture Rockford Illinois

Martin Gustafson Furniture Rockford Illinois. Martin gustafson was born on month day 1892, at birth place, to john gustafson and betty, inga gustafson. Gustafson's furniture and mattress is your hometown trusted merchant. Shop sectionals at gustafson's furniture & mattress near rockford, il. Rockford, illinois, united states 408 connections. Shop our...
ROCKFORD, IL
visitbeloit.com

River Tube & Kayak Rentals

Our 2022 season starts Memorial Day Weekend 2022 in Rockton Illinois!!. Get on the water soon after unloading and parking your car!. Purchase tickets and sign all waiver forms in advance online too!. There’s one thing we suggest to check off your list this summer, tubing the Sugar River in...
ROCKTON, IL
northernstar.info

Small businesses expand at DeKalb Farmers’ Market

DeKALB — From June 2 to Sept. 22, downtown DeKalb is hosting its yearly Farmers’ Market. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays in Van Buer Plaza, 148 N. Second St., enjoy local goods, crafts and more with live music and lunch hosted by food trucks. The DeKalb Farmers’ Market will also be celebrating National Farmers Market Week on Aug. 11.
DEKALB, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Rochelle News-Leader

Papke retires from RMS after 30 years as shop teacher

ROCHELLE — Mark Papke’s mantra as a shop teacher at Rochelle Middle School when speaking to students was “plan your work, work your plan.”. Papke retired earlier this year after 30 years at RMS. The reason he got into teaching was because he enjoys helping others and showing them how a process goes. He likes seeing students’ eyes light up when they learn something. He wanted to teach kids to present the best possible project when they take it home finished for their moms and dads.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy