On the Market: $150k home in Rockford's Edgewater Neighborhood for sale

Address: 1731 Melrose St., Rockford

Description: This three bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home features over 2,000-square-feet of living space and is located in Rockford’s beautiful Edgewater Neighborhood. This home boasts beautiful architectural details, gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout, wide trim, crown molding & coffered ceilings that add to the beauty. The living room features a fireplace and leads to a cozy additional sitting room. There’s also a formal dining room and a renovated kitchen that features new flooring, stylish white cabinetry and hardware, new granite countertops, white appliances and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom, a full bath and two more spacious bedrooms. The finished lower level has additional living space in the rec room along with a finished laundry room and walk-in pantry.

Asking price: $150,000

Realtor: Toni Vander Heyden, Keller Williams Realty Signature, 815-315-1111

