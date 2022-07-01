ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'On The Line' podcast: An illegal warehouse abortion in 1966

By Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
On The Line

  • Host: Cary Junior II
  • Producers: Cary Junior II and Darcie Moran
  • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman
  • Guests: Free Press columnist and editorial board member Nancy Kaffer; Michigan Radio reporter Sarah Cwiek; and Renee Chelian, Northland Family Planning Centers founder
  • Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit
  • Email: ontheline@freepress.com

On this episode: At 15 years old, Renee Chelian considered suicide. In fact, she got herself all ready to do it. Then, she thought of her parents finding her. She stopped.

At the time, in 1966, she was pregnant and terrified to tell them.

She would wind up letting them know and forgo marrying her 16-year-old boyfriend to get a then-illegal abortion in an oil-stained warehouse somewhere in metro Detroit.

On the latest episode of the "On The Line" podcast, reported by the Detroit Free Press and Michigan Radio, Chelian tells the story of her abortion before the 1973 landmark ruling Roe v. Wade affirmed her right to the procedure. Chelian, too, talks of her concerns, now as an abortion clinic founder, since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this month.

Host Cary Junior II discusses Chelian's journey and what the advocate says is at stake with Michigan Radio reporter Sarah Cwiek and Free Press columnist and editorial board member Nancy Kaffer.

"On The Line" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

