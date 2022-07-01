ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22+ Louisville shows in July: 'Star Wars,' Machine Gun Kelly, Gabriel Iglesias & more

By Gege Reed, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
This arts and entertainment calendar updates weekly and lists events taking place in and around Louisville, from concerts to comedy shows, theater productions, musicals, and more.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Louisville Orchestra. “Stars Wars Return of the Jedi.” The Louisville Orchestra performs the full score live while the movie is presented on a big screen. Jason Seber, conductor. 7 p.m., Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St. Tickets start at $23.40. kentuckyperformingarts.org.

American Aquarium. 8 p.m., Mercury Ballroom, 611 S 4th St. Tickets start at $20. mercuryballroom.com.

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour. MGK, rapper, singer, musician and actor is noted for his compositional blending of contemporary and alternative hip hop with rock. With Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior. 7:30 p.m., KFC Yum! Center, One Arena Plaza. Tickets start at $25. ticketmaster.com.

Meechie’s Utopia. Featuring Magic Domdi, Ace Pro and DJ Easy. 10 p.m., Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road. Tickets: $20; $50 VIP. headlinerslouisville.com.

“Alice In Wonderland.” Derby Dinner Playhouse Children's Musical Theatre takes you on a magical adventure as Alice meets the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and ultimately faces the Queen of Hearts. At the playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana. Breakfast, 9 a.m.; show 10 a.m. Lunch, noon; show, 1:15 p.m. Breakfast, $17; lunch $22. $39-$49. 812-288-8281. derbydinner.com.

“Goin’ Up Home.” Eve Theatre Company presents this show by Kentucky’s own Scout Larken Link. A love letter to Scout’s own west Kentucky roots, the show spans the past and present to share a family’s last hours with the old homeplace that they have all cherished. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m., Martin Experimental Theater, Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St. Tickets start at $23. kentuckyperformingarts.org.

“Merry Wives of Windsor.” Sir John Falstaff sets about improving his financial situation by wooing two wealthy married women. The tables are turned, feminine wisdom triumphs, and laughter reigns supreme in this hilarious Elizabethan farce presented by Kentucky Shakespeare Festival. Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday-next Saturday, Central Park, 1340 S 4th St. Food trucks, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Globe, Will’s Gift Shop and Will’s Tavern, 7 p.m.; performance, 8 p.m. Ends July 23. Free. kyshakespeare.com.

“Steel Magnolias.” Derby Dinner Playhouse presents the story of a circle of friends at Truvy’s Beauty Shop each week as they lean on one another for support through life’s tragedies and triumphs. Saturday, 7:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m., at the playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana. Ends July 3. $39-$49. 812-288-8281. derbydinner.com.

Great Podversations Episode 41. Great Podversations is produced by the Kentucky Author Forum and distributed by Louisville Public Media and available on all podcast apps, including iTunes, NPR, Google, Stitcher and Spotify. The podcast features author Geraldine Brooks discussing her book, "Horse: A Novel" with journalist Gal Beckerman. Geraldine was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction in 2006 for her novel "March." Many of her novels and nonfiction books have been New York Times bestsellers. Gal Beckerman is an author and the senior editor for books at The Atlantic. Free. For more information: kentuckyauthorforum.com.

Great Podversations Episode 40. Great Podversations is produced by the Kentucky Author Forum and distributed by Louisville Public Media and available on all podcast apps, including iTunes, NPR, Google, Stitcher and Spotify. The podcast features author Anna Quindlen and writer Amy Bloom discussing Quindlen’s book "Write for Your Life." Anna Quindlen is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, novelist, and opinion columnist. Amy Bloom is the author of four novels and three collections of short stories. Free. For more information: kentuckyauthorforum.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Dreamcatcher. Billboard acclaimed K-pop girl group. 7:30 p.m., Old Forester’s Parish Town Hall, 724 Brent St. Tickets start at $93. kentuckyperformingarts.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls’ Never-Ending Tour of Everywhere. 7 p.m., Mercury Ballroom, 611 S 4th St. Tickets start at $27.50. mercuryballroom.com.

“The Wizard of Oz.” Derby Dinner Playhouse presents one of MGM’s grandest and most beloved musicals featuring Dorothy, Toto, the Wicked Witch, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the cowardly Lion. Wednesday-next Saturday, 7:45 p.m., at the playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville. Ends Aug. 21. $39-$49. 812-288-8281.

THURSDAY JULY 7

Late Night Louisville. The variety show features performers from Louisville and the region. 8:30 p.m., Martin Experimental Theater, 501 W. Main St. Recommended for ages 16 and older. Tickets start at $26. kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Back On Tour. Comedian. 8 p.m., Caesar Southern Indiana, 11999 Casino Center Drive SE, Elizabeth, Indiana. Tickets starts at $109. ticketmaster.com.

Alesana, Palisades, Vampires Everywhere. Thursday, July 7, 8 p.m., Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road. $22 advance, $25 day of show. headlinerslouisville.com.

Genevva, Yellow Cellophane, Knotts. 8 p.m., Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St. Tickets start at $10. zanzabarlouisville.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Jake Hoot. 8 p.m., Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St. Tickets start at $15. zanzabarlouisville.com.

Back 2 Mac: Fleetwood Mac Tribute. Part of Shoe Sensation Jammin in Jeff Concert Series. 7 p.m., Jeffersonville RiverStage, along the banks of the Ohio River, downtown Jeffersonville. Food trucks, Bud Light beer garden and cocktails by Number Juan Tequila. Bring chairs and blankets. Smoking, pets, alcohol and large coolers are not allowed. Free. jeffparks.org/jammin-in-jeff.

The Polkatz. Performing traditional Oktoberfest songs and polkas. Part of Concerts in the Park. 7 p.m., Sonny Brewster Bandstand, Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. Sponsored Jefffersonville Main Street Inc. and the Jeffersonville Parks Department. Free. jeffmainstreet.org/concerts-in-warder-park.

Dallas Moore, Caleb Caudle. Part of the Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series. 6:30 p.m., Bicentennial Park, corner of Spring and Pearl streets. Free.

Johnny Berry and the Outlier. Performing country music. Part of the Friday Fest Concert Series. 6 p.m., Highview Park, 7201 Outer Loop. Local vendors will have food options. Bring a chair or blanket. Sponsored by Metro Councilmembers James Peden, Madonna Flood and Mark Fox. Free.

NEXT SATURDAY, JULY 9

Satisfaction: International Rolling Stones Tribute Show. 9 p.m., Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. 4th St. Tickets start at $15. mercuryballroom.com.

Electric Garden, Houseplant. 9 p.m., Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road. $12. headlinerslouisville.com.

GoWild's Send It Slam Outdoor Festival. Featuring Cole Chaney, Wolfpen Branch, Justin Wells, Abby Hamilton, Dave Shoemaker and Dalton Mills. 2-10 p.m., Brown Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road. The festival also includes a 3D archery competition, food trucks (Grecian Mama, Alchemy, Ramiro's Cantina and Pollo), breweries (Country Boy Brewing and West Sixth), youth entertainment and more.

Reach features news clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com.

