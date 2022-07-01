ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Absentee ballots available for Aug. 2 Primary Election in Monroe County

By Drew Saunders, The Monroe News
 2 days ago
Absentee ballots have gone out for the 2022 primary elections, giving voters the option to choose to vote from home or in person for the August 2 election.

All absentee ballots that arrive by Election Day will be counted, even if voters decide to bring it themselves.

“Absentee ballots did go out. There are still some going out as we speak,” said Monroe County Clerk Annamariee Osment.

Check your registration:Michigan Voter Information Center

In the primaries, voters will choose a single candidate in each party to face each other in the November general election in almost every elected position from governor to members of the House of Representatives to county clerks.

If interested in voting by mail, absentee ballots are available through the county or through residents' city or township clerk.

Different jurisdictions count votes differently; some count absentee and in-person votes at once, and some do separately. Osment said Monroe County counts absentee and in-person ballots at the same time. How long it will take before the final results are announced will depend on turnout. If voter turnout in Monroe County is low, results will be announced quickly. If voter turnout is high, it could take well into the morning of August 3 before all votes are counted.

“I can only speak for Monroe County in the year-and-a-half that I have been working with the clerks. We have wonderful clerks that are very dedicated in ensuring that our elections are safe and there is definitely integrity in Monroe County,” Osment said. “They are good at keeping their voter rolls clean, updated as much as much as the Bureau of Elections allows. I don’t see any problems in Monroe, and citizens can rest assured that we can have safe and clean elections.”

Michigan’s electoral landscape has changed significantly since the 2020 election and the results of the constitutionally-mandated once-a-decade 2020 census. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running for a second term and the Michigan State Legislature is still Republican controlled. But now that the power of redistricting has been moved from the partisan legislature to the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, voters will have to vote for completely different districts, which are intended to be fairer than the old districts.

Detroit News

$76B budget includes about $1B for pork projects spread across Michigan

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers tucked about $1 billion of pork-barrel spending into the state's $76 billion budget Friday for projects ranging from community centers in the hometowns of key lawmakers to funding for Detroit's museums, a Lake Michigan ferry boat and high-dollar local infrastructure projects. The historic, targeted funding...
Detroit News

Kwame Kilpatrick, wife sought donations for home following birth of son

In announcing the birth of their son Kyng Malachi Kilpatrick, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife, LaTicia McGee, asked supporters for donations toward a home in Orlando, Florida, according to a June 27 report in Deadline Detroit. The couple asked for donations in increments up to $8,000, Deadline...
MLive

New fishing pier coming to state recreation area in Jackson, Washtenaw counties

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A campground in the largest state park in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula is getting a new, accessible fishing pier. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the project at the Portage Lake Campground in the Waterloo Recreation Area on Tuesday, June 28, while detailing nearly $16 million in upgrades to parks in 10 counties funded through federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars.
interlochenpublicradio.org

Former Michigan governor takes the Fifth on the witness stand

Former Governor Rick Snyder invoked his Fifth Amendment right several times during a federal court hearing Thursday in Ann Arbor. Snyder spent less than five minutes on the witness stand in a civil trial related to the Flint water crisis. The trial involves damage claims on behalf of four Flint...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Recycling inspectors will search through, tag residential carts in Ann Arbor this summer

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will take part in the national “Feet on the Street” campaign this summer to educate residents about best recycling practices. In phase one of the project, residents living in single-family homes can expect to receive a series of educational postcards to arrive in the mail with tips to improve single-stream curbside recycling. Then, from July 11-Aug. 5, cart tagging staff will make their way through neighborhoods and will look inside recycling carts on the curb before they are picked up.
MetroTimes

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

On Thursday, an estimated 1,800 people gathered at Wyandotte's Bishop Park for the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy to protest in support of the right to abortion. The rally and march comes days after the conservative U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that protected the right to abortions. The march was attended by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Jaime Churches, a 5th grade teacher who is running for state Representative for District 27, which includes Gibraltar, Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Wyandotte, and the south of Southgate. The group Reproductive Freedom for All is gathering signatures to put the issue of protecting abortion rights on the November ballot.
