On the Market: Home for sale in Freeport

Address: 619 S. Harvey Ave., Freeport

Description: The beautiful Tudor home offers 2,751-square-feet of living space, including three bedrooms and three baths. The home has large windows, modern updates and great exterior spaces. The home has a newer roof, refinished floors, updated fixtures and a well maintained boiler. There’s even an addition that could function as a guest suite or an efficiency apartment.

Asking price: $229,995

Realtor: Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class, 815-232-4433

