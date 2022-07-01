ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Market: Home for sale in Freeport

By Ken DeCoster, Journal Standard
 2 days ago
Address: 619 S. Harvey Ave., Freeport

Description: The beautiful Tudor home offers 2,751-square-feet of living space, including three bedrooms and three baths. The home has large windows, modern updates and great exterior spaces. The home has a newer roof, refinished floors, updated fixtures and a well maintained boiler. There’s even an addition that could function as a guest suite or an efficiency apartment.

Asking price: $229,995

Realtor: Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class, 815-232-4433

About this series:

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you’d like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put “On the Market” in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

Community Policy