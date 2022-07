James Anderson expects England to stay true to their attacking principles and hit their way out of trouble after a tough second day of their series-deciding Test against India.The ultra-aggressive ‘Bazball’ era, which began with three rousing victories over New Zealand, hit its first major bump at Edgbaston as India dominated a rain-shortened Saturday.They started by smashing 78 runs at a rampant rate in the morning session, including a world record 35 in a single Stuart Broad over, to post 416 in their first innings.England responded by scrambling to 84 for five, with captain Jasprit Bumrah taking out the top...

SPORTS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO