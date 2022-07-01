ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We asked you where to find the best hot dogs in Charlotte. Here are your favorites.

By Lorenza Medley, Melissa Oyler
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Earlier this month, we sent CharlotteFive reporter Ebony Morman on a mission: To find your favorite places to get hot dogs in the Charlotte area.

We thought there must be 5, maybe 10 good restaurants to get a hot dog, right? The hot dog is a staple in the South, for sure — mainly at backyard 4th of July cookouts, ballparks and the like.

But hundreds of responses later, and it turns out we were mistaken — there are a lot of good places in the Charlotte area to get a hot dog — let us count the ways:

  • We’ve got small hot dog carts sprinkled throughout the city.
  • We’ve got grocery stores — the Costco hot dog is apparently a whole thing . And so is Fresh Market: “OK, y’all need to know that the absolute BEST hotdogs are in the deli section at The Fresh Market,” wrote one reader. “I moved here from Chicago 25 years ago. Every single person that I’ve grilled this dog for … no matter where they are from, absolutely loves these. They would make a vegan convert I swear. That is the naked dog truth.”
  • We’ve got cafes with walk-up windows and restaurants with full table service.

Without further adieu, here are the best places in Charlotte to get a hot dog (according to you!):

Best hot dog carts and stands

Abraham’s Sabrett Hot Dog Cart

Location: 100 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

The Chili Man

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Charlotte, Concord, Harrisburg

Vic “The Chili Man” Werany works his hot dog cart in front of 7th Street Public Market last year. Werany had already sold The Chili Man cart, but he came out to sling hot dogs one last day as his retirement party. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

KT’s New York

Location: 400-498 W Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

KT’s New York is a hot dog stand located in front of Little Hardware in South End Lorenza Medley/CharlotteFive

Q’s Culinary Cart

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Charlotte

What’s Up Dog

Location: Food cart on Pecan Avenue

Neighborhood: Elizabeth/Chantilly

Best hot dogs at Charlotte-area restaurants

Ace No. 3

Location: 1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Belmont Charlotte

Location: 8520 Pit Stop Ct NW #10, Concord, NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord

Location: 829 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Eastover

Arthur’s

Location: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Bebo’s Charcoal and Beef

Location: 1295 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC 28025

Neighborhood: Concord

Brooks’ Sandwich House

Location: 2710 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Comet Grill

Location: 2224 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Comet Grill’s Carolina Dogs are topped with homemade chili, slaw, red onion and yellow mustard. The Nathan’s all-beef hot dogs are served with fries ($10). Alex Cason Photography/CharlotteFive

Cookout

Location: multiple locations

Neighborhood: multiple locations

Dive-in, in Pineville

Location: 109 North Polk Street, Pineville, NC 28134

Neighborhood: Pineville

Ebenezer Grill

Location: 1525 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

Eddie’s Place

Location: 617 S. Sharon Amity Rd. Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: Coventry Woods

Five Guys

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Multiple locations

The Good Wurst Company

Location: 3001 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

The Good Wurst Company’s House Frankfurter with spicy mustard and relish, Belgian Frites and a Diet Coke. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Green’s Lunch

Location: 309 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Chili dogs and fries at Green’s Lunch. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

The Happy Hound

Location: 15899 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Neighborhood: Los Gatos

Hap’s Grill

Location: 116 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144

Neighborhood: Salisbury

Hot Shop Grill

Location: 4111 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Echo Hills

JJ’s Red Hots

Location: 1514 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Head to JJ’s Red Hots for the ultimate comfort food. Jessica Swannie/CharlotteFive

Lee’s Sandwich Shop

Location: 902 Central Dr, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Neighborhood: Kannapolis

Omega Coney Island in Indian Trail

Location: 3901 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Neighborhood: Indian Trail

In Detroit, a “Coney” is a hot dog with thick no-beans chili. Omega Coney Island has them in Indian Trail. Tom Hanchett

The Original Hot Dog Factory

Location: 9211 N Tryon St #9, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

Park Road Soda Shoppe

Location: 4121 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Montford

Location: 800 Rogers Lake Road, Kannapolis, NC 28115

Neighborhood: Kannapolis

Picadelli’s Pub

Location: 1600-A, Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

Neighborhood: Mint Hill

Pinky’s Westside Grill

Location: 1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Ashley Park/FreeMoreWest

Location: 9818 Gilead Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Neighborhood: Huntersville

QCBC

Location: 135 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Third Ward

Shake Shack

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Multiple locations

South 21

Location: 3101 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Coventry Woods

Steady Eddie’s Pumphouse

Location: 2216 E John St, Matthews, NC 28105

Neighborhood: Matthews

Best hot dogs at country clubs, gas stations, grocery, ballparks and more

Costco Food Court

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Multiple locations

The Fresh Market

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Multiple locations

Hinsons Drive in

Location: 12420 E Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105

Neighborhood: Matthews

Pine Island Country Club

Location: 1701 Stoneyridge Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214

Neighborhood: Coulwood West

Quick Trip

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Multiple locations

Truist Field

Location: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown/Knights Ballpark

Hot dogs at Truist Field. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

