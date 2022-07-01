We asked you where to find the best hot dogs in Charlotte. Here are your favorites.
Earlier this month, we sent CharlotteFive reporter Ebony Morman on a mission: To find your favorite places to get hot dogs in the Charlotte area.
We thought there must be 5, maybe 10 good restaurants to get a hot dog, right? The hot dog is a staple in the South, for sure — mainly at backyard 4th of July cookouts, ballparks and the like.
But hundreds of responses later, and it turns out we were mistaken — there are a lot of good places in the Charlotte area to get a hot dog — let us count the ways:
- We’ve got small hot dog carts sprinkled throughout the city.
- We’ve got grocery stores — the Costco hot dog is apparently a whole thing . And so is Fresh Market: “OK, y’all need to know that the absolute BEST hotdogs are in the deli section at The Fresh Market,” wrote one reader. “I moved here from Chicago 25 years ago. Every single person that I’ve grilled this dog for … no matter where they are from, absolutely loves these. They would make a vegan convert I swear. That is the naked dog truth.”
- We’ve got cafes with walk-up windows and restaurants with full table service.
Without further adieu, here are the best places in Charlotte to get a hot dog (according to you!):
READ MORE: Charlotte Observer expands online accessibility with more free articles
Best hot dog carts and stands
Abraham’s Sabrett Hot Dog Cart
Location: 100 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
The Chili Man
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhood: Charlotte, Concord, Harrisburg
KT’s New York
Location: 400-498 W Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
Q’s Culinary Cart
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhood: Charlotte
What’s Up Dog
Location: Food cart on Pecan Avenue
Neighborhood: Elizabeth/Chantilly
Best hot dogs at Charlotte-area restaurants
Ace No. 3
Location: 1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Belmont Charlotte
Location: 8520 Pit Stop Ct NW #10, Concord, NC 28027
Neighborhood: Concord
Location: 829 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
Neighborhood: Eastover
Arthur’s
Location: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Neighborhood: SouthPark
Bebo’s Charcoal and Beef
Location: 1295 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC 28025
Neighborhood: Concord
Brooks’ Sandwich House
Location: 2710 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
Comet Grill
Location: 2224 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
Cookout
Location: multiple locations
Neighborhood: multiple locations
Dive-in, in Pineville
Location: 109 North Polk Street, Pineville, NC 28134
Neighborhood: Pineville
Ebenezer Grill
Location: 1525 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Neighborhood: Rock Hill
Eddie’s Place
Location: 617 S. Sharon Amity Rd. Charlotte, NC 28211
Neighborhood: Coventry Woods
Five Guys
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhood: Multiple locations
The Good Wurst Company
Location: 3001 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
Green’s Lunch
Location: 309 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
The Happy Hound
Location: 15899 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032
Neighborhood: Los Gatos
Hap’s Grill
Location: 116 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144
Neighborhood: Salisbury
Hot Shop Grill
Location: 4111 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Echo Hills
JJ’s Red Hots
Location: 1514 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
Lee’s Sandwich Shop
Location: 902 Central Dr, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Neighborhood: Kannapolis
Omega Coney Island in Indian Trail
Location: 3901 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Neighborhood: Indian Trail
The Original Hot Dog Factory
Location: 9211 N Tryon St #9, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City
Park Road Soda Shoppe
Location: 4121 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: Montford
Location: 800 Rogers Lake Road, Kannapolis, NC 28115
Neighborhood: Kannapolis
Picadelli’s Pub
Location: 1600-A, Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC 28105
Neighborhood: Mint Hill
Pinky’s Westside Grill
Location: 1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Ashley Park/FreeMoreWest
Location: 9818 Gilead Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078
Neighborhood: Huntersville
QCBC
Location: 135 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Third Ward
Shake Shack
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhood: Multiple locations
South 21
Location: 3101 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Coventry Woods
Steady Eddie’s Pumphouse
Location: 2216 E John St, Matthews, NC 28105
Neighborhood: Matthews
Best hot dogs at country clubs, gas stations, grocery, ballparks and more
Costco Food Court
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhood: Multiple locations
The Fresh Market
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhood: Multiple locations
Hinsons Drive in
Location: 12420 E Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105
Neighborhood: Matthews
[READ NEXT: Beyond popcorn: Movie theaters in the Charlotte area with bars, full-service meals and more]
Pine Island Country Club
Location: 1701 Stoneyridge Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214
Neighborhood: Coulwood West
Quick Trip
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhood: Multiple locations
Truist Field
Location: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown/Knights Ballpark
Comments / 6