As the cost for food continues to hit families across Virginia, several libraries across the state are offering free food. At least two libraries have food pantries, one in Pearisburg, in Giles County, and another in Chesapeake, in the Hampton Roads region. A library in Fredericksburg has a community garden, managed by librarian staff and volunteers for donations to a local food bank. And a library in Floyd now has a community fridge, with free vegetables, some of which are grown at local farms.

FLOYD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO