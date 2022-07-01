ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, IA

Carson and Griswold awarded DNR Derelict Building Grants

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuXGv_0gRrK2LC00

(Area) The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program awarded grants to two southwest Iowa communities.

The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program was instituted by statute to help rural communities with populations of 5,000 or less remove environmental hazards, improve community appearance and minimize costs by recycling and reusing building materials through deconstruction or renovation of abandoned, derelict buildings.

The City of Carson was awarded $69,891 and $66,884 to abate asbestos and deconstruct old commercial buildings at 119 Broadway Street and 121 Broadway Street. The city plans to develop the space into a new daycare center.

The City of Griswold was awarded $94,625 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building. The city plans to develop the space into a new daycare center.

DBGP funding is awarded annually on a competitive basis with cash matches required. Applications for the next funding round will be due on Feb. 24, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of a temporary change to trash collection. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, July 4. Between July 4 and 9, all collections will be pushed back by one day. Monday materials will...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

City Of Omaha Holiday Solid Waste Collection Next Week

A reminder for residents in the city of Omaha: garbage and recyclable collections will be delayed next week with the July 4th holiday being on a Monday forming the three day Independence Day holiday weekend. The city's solid waste collection contractor "F-C-C" says next week's collections in the city of...
OMAHA, NE
iowa.media

Campaign to save Afton house creates divide

After a June 2021 fire destroyed their Afton home, the Beamans have been working to restore their house while battling a multitude of illnesses and unforeseen circumstances. Last month, Afton City Council voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with the tear-down process of the property. “We keep to ourselves,...
AFTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Flooring bid approved for Audubon Courthouse as various offices change locations

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s appears to be moving closer to filling their full-time IT Director. An offer has been extended for the opening. “After some discussion we went ahead and decided to offer the job to a candidate we interviewed last week. He’s a very good candidate. A little bit shorter on experience than maybe what we wanted, but we have an offer from another county to mentor him and get him up to speed. We thought this was probably a good option for Audubon County to get a young guy to stay long term.”
AUDUBON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Griswold, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Carson, IA
kios.org

New Development Under Construction In Papillion

A new housing and retail development is coming to Papillion [[ puh-PILL-yun ]]. The development will be built in the Tower District on the south side of the city near 84th Street and Highway 370. It'll have around 900 apartments and homes, with apartments starting at 850 dollars a month and entry-level homes at 250 to 350-thousand dollars. There will also be about 300-thousand square feet of retail and office space. Construction is currently underway.
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Protesters march in Gene Leahy Mall after ribbon-cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of protesters was among those helping Omaha reopen one of its most popular public spaces on Friday morning. Protesters carrying signs with pro-choice messages watched as city officials and dignitaries cut the ribbon at the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall then immediately dispersed into the public space.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Exira’s 4th of July festivities to feature John Walker as Grand Marshal

(Exira) When one of the area’s biggest 4th of July parades winds through the streets of Exira on Monday, John Walker will be at the front of the line. Walker was announced at the Grand Marshal during the 4th of July Kickoff Event in April. “He was a former teacher and just recently retired. Everybody in town knows him I think.” Abby Rasmussen with the Exira Community Club says they drew a big crowd at their 4th of July Kickoff. “That was a great turnout. Everybody had fun. John Walker the special guest there was surrounded by lots of family that hadn’t been around in a while so I think he was super excited and happy to be there to celebrate with all of them.”
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Fire Chief offers Fireworks Safety Tips

(Red Oak) Each Fourth of July, thousands of people, often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks-devasting burns, other injuries, fires, and even death. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce advises consumers to ignite the fireworks according...
RED OAK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Commercial Building#Dnr#Derelict
Western Iowa Today

Jay Douglas Thysen Obituary

The Celebration of Life Memorial services for 56-year-old Jay Douglas Thysen of Elk Horn, Iowa, will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11 AM at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening, July 7, from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Food Safety Tips

(Atlantic) Family and friends are gathering this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, and food safety is a high priority. Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen says it’s a time for celebration with outdoor picnics and eating foods brought by others. Olsen says to keep hands...
ATLANTIC, IA
iheart.com

450 Foot Long Pedestrian Bridge and Trail Officially Opens in Valley

(Valley, NE) -- A new 450-foot pedestrian bridge and trail system in Valley is now open to the public. The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District says the bridge and trail provide a major community connection point that improves safety, recreation, and active transportation. “The pedestrian bridge spans the Union Pacific...
VALLEY, NE
WOWT

Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The curtains have been pulled back. The Gene Leahy Mall is ready for its big moment. “Beginning at 11:00 a.m. throughout grand opening weekend, we’ll have food trucks on-site,” said Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communications for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA). “People can come down and bring their coolers and spend their day down at The RiverFront getting ready for those grand opening celebration activities at night.”
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Recycling
Western Iowa Today

Iowans Are Asked To Attend Funeral For WWII Veteran With Only One Relative

(Shenandoah, IA) — Iowans are encouraged to attend next week’s funeral for a World War Two veteran who’s only living relative is on the East Coast. Hugh Bell of Shenandoah died June Second at age 98. Bell’s only relative is a nephew in Warwick, Rhode Island, so Iowa Funeral Directors Association manager Taylor Teags wants as many people as possible at Bell’s funeral. Bell was drafted into the Army in 1943, earned his pilot’s wings and an officer’s commission in 1944, and trained pilots in the A-20 and A-26 light bombers. The graveside service for Bell will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery at Eleven A-M on July Eighth and will include military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.
SHENANDOAH, IA
KETV.com

Three suffer fireworks injuries in Omaha, Council Bluffs

So far, three people have been sent to the hospital for fireworks injuries in Omaha and Council Bluffs. Two people in Omaha suffered firework-related injuries around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 2nd and Center streets. One of them went to the hospital with critical injuries. The other suffered serious injuries. In...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Annual fireworks show set for Sunday night

It was in the early 2000s when Ron Vlach found out that Fremont’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show was in jeopardy. “Whoever was putting on the show at Fremont decided it was too much work and too much planning,” said Vlach, a military veteran. “We figured that all of the smaller communities around Fremont have a fireworks show so I talked to a few of my friends and they said we should just resurrect it.”
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

4th of July weekend expected to be busy for paddlers

(Area) The Iowa DNR has a list of safety reminders for paddlers over the holiday weekend. Bryan Hayes with the DNR office in Lewis says Iowa has a lot of navigable waterways for paddlers to enjoy with trails in 36 counties covering 18,000 miles. “We expect a busy weekend on our waterways. With warmer temperatures and flows returning to near normal. We expect paddlers to take advantage of the long weekend and hit our waterways.”
LEWIS, IA
kmaland.com

2 from Shenandoah, 1 for Tabor arrested in Montgomery County traffic stop

(Elliott) – Three people are in custody on drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 110th Street and G Avenue west of Elliott. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 29-year-old James Michael Cruz of Tabor, 25-year-old Tucker Evan Webster of Shenandoah and 19-year-old Savanna Ann Schenck of Shenandoah.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy