Carson and Griswold awarded DNR Derelict Building Grants

(Area) The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program awarded grants to two southwest Iowa communities.

The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program was instituted by statute to help rural communities with populations of 5,000 or less remove environmental hazards, improve community appearance and minimize costs by recycling and reusing building materials through deconstruction or renovation of abandoned, derelict buildings.

The City of Carson was awarded $69,891 and $66,884 to abate asbestos and deconstruct old commercial buildings at 119 Broadway Street and 121 Broadway Street. The city plans to develop the space into a new daycare center.

The City of Griswold was awarded $94,625 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building. The city plans to develop the space into a new daycare center.

DBGP funding is awarded annually on a competitive basis with cash matches required. Applications for the next funding round will be due on Feb. 24, 2023.