Watching Fourth of July fireworks from a boat? Know these Florida laws, safety tips

Each Independence Day, nothing signifies enjoying the Florida lifestyle more than a waterfront fireworks display. And what better way to take it in than to do so aboard the family boat.

Only trouble is, with thousands of new boaters joining the lifestyle each year, a holiday typically celebrated with alcohol and operating vessels after dark, it creates the potential for boating accidents. Boaters need to remember the waterway is a vastly different place after dark than it is during the daytime.

Here are tips to keep in mind if planning on watching the fireworks from a boat this year.

Before the holiday

Going out to take in the fireworks should not be a spur of the moment decision. Ensuring a safe trip for all passengers begins before the holiday even arrives.

Make sure there are a sufficient number of approved life vests for each person who is scheduled to come — especially children who require smaller vests. It's the law.

Check your trailer early enough to make repairs. Do the lights work? How are the hubs? Does the towing hitch latch tightly?

Gas up the boat. Yes, it's going to be expensive, but do it well before approaching the water if the boat is on a trailer, kept at a dock behind a home or is kept at a marina.

Turn the motor on at the house. Does the motor start?

Charge all batteries. Inspect running lights and anchor light.

Check the weather. In Florida, rain before the fireworks is common, but will there be a serious storm? Don't risk it, especially on smaller vessels.

Pre-load the boat. This seems like a no-brainer, but it happens more often than one thinks. No one wants to wait behind you at a boat ramp as you load coolers, life vests and more.

File a float plan. Make sure someone who is not on the boat knows where you are going and when you plan to be back.

At the boat ramp

Get the boat ready BEFORE pulling onto the ramp. Put plugs in, tilt motor, if necessary, load the gear.

On the ramp, back down, launch the boat, pull out. It's that easy.

If problems arise, get out of the ramp area. Don’t tie up other boaters because you have a problem at the ramp.

On the water

Follow the rules of the road.

Remember that your wake affects others, so be courteous.

If operating a vessel less than 26 feet, remember federal law to connect automatic engine shut off switch (commonly called the kill switch).

Do not be aggressive — plan for enough time to reach your destination.

Use running lights when underway. At anchor, turn on anchor light. It's the law.

Have a good spotlight like a Q-beam to spot obstructions in the dark. Many markers and signs are not lit during the night. Collisions are still the No. 1 form of boating accident in the U.S.

Never ignite fireworks from a boat.

Be sure to have working fire extinguishers easily available.

Expect delays and crowded conditions.

Designate a sober skipper. Boat's operator cannot use alcohol.

Paddlers — be even safer

It's important for paddlers to remember that other boaters cannot see you mainly because how low to the water you are. Visibility to others will be the biggest challenge to paddlers.

Wear a life jacket. Each year, of the paddlers who died while on the water, 75% were not wearing their life jackets.

Be visible. Wear reflective clothing.

Kayakers or canoers should have an anchor light.

Carry a whistle. It can be attached to one's life jacket.

Choose one's launch location carefully to avoid dangerous currents and excessive boat traffic.

Follow these suggestions to help make one's holiday even more celebratory. Avoiding a mishap should be priority No. 1 on the Fourth of July.

