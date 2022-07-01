ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

What to know: Police accused of using excessive force at downtown Greenville protest

By Clare Amari, Greenville News
 2 days ago

Police are accused of using excessive force while making arrests at a protest in downtown Greenville on Saturday, June 25.

  • More than 1,000 people filled the courtyard at One City Plaza in downtown Greenville.
  • Video footage taken at the scene showed officers shoving, dragging and throwing protesters to the ground while taking them into custody.
  • The videos prompted widespread condemnation after several videos from the scene went viral on social media.
  • One video shared on Twitter had 424,000 views within about three days. Another video had 1.6 million views.
  • The Greenville Police Department launched an internal investigation to review the officers' handling of the arrests.
  • The South Carolina Democratic Party released a statement calling the use of force a "brutal assault on innocent people" and urged Police Chief Howie Thompson to resign or face termination.
  • A Greenville News analysis of the videos, plus police reports and eyewitness interviews, found officers did not fully capture the force visible on film in their accounts of events.

How it happened: Videos, reports detail police use of force at Greenville abortion protest

Police arrested and charged six people during Saturday's demonstration:

  • Anthony Giordano, 61, for resisting arrest and pedestrian in roadway
  • Nan Giordano, 62, for interfering with police and pedestrian in roadway
  • Maggie Giordano, 26, for interfering with police and pedestrian in roadway
  • Chloe Giordano, 23, for interfering with police
  • Joanne Schmidt, 62, for interfering with police and pedestrian in roadway
  • Reese Madden, 22, for interfering with police and disorderly conduct

To read the full analysis from The Greenville News, click here .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What to know: Police accused of using excessive force at downtown Greenville protest

